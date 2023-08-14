PaymentWorks Presents "The Strategic Importance of Your Supplier File" Live Event

Day-Long Event Dedicated to Vendor Management to be held at Chase Tower in Chicago

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, Inc., the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, will host a live event dedicated to risk mitigation, cost avoidance, and driving value for an entire organization via the supplier file.



When: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on November 2, 2023

Where: JP Morgan Offices, Chase Tower, Chicago IL

Cost: Free to attend, lunch included

Audience: Procurement, finance and risk professionals in all industries *Attendees are eligible for CPE credits

With panels of subject matter experts and presentations by real world practitioners, the event will focus on all aspects of the supplier file, its impact and influence on day-to-day business. Presenters and panelists from Chubb, JP Morgan, Huron, PaymentWorks, E&I Cooperative and the University of Illinois have been confirmed.

The CPE credits will be managed by event co-host Carahsoft.

Full agenda to be released in September.

About PaymentWorks:

PaymentWorks is the foundation of vendor master data. With a digital supplier onboarding platform, PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s only payments security warranty for fraudulent payments and a network of tier one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, enterprise and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the vendor management process while reducing risk, controlling costs and earning revenue. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website , check out our blog or listen to our podcast, Risky Business .

