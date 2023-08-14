FDLE arrests two Pensacola men for drug trafficking in multi-agency investigation

For Immediate Release

August 14, 2023



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Erik Gabriel Sterling, 39, and Martin James Sterling, 35, both of Pensacola, on one count each of trafficking in 1,4-Butanediol (over 10 kilograms), an illicit GHB analog drug. The arrests were a result of a multi-agency investigation conducted by FDLE, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services, and the Florida Highway Patrol.



FDLE was alerted to a suspicious package addressed to the two men. The parcel contained 20 bottles of 1,4-Butanediol, weighing 24.75 pounds (11.22 kilograms).



After the package was delivered to the suspects’ residence, FDLE, with a warrant, conducted a search of the residence. Agents located the delivered package and an additional 20 empty bottles of the drug.

The two suspects were arrested on August 10 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit. The investigation remains active.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Public Information Office

(850) 410-7001





