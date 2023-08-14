Join Hands-On Physical Therapy and Making Strides of Queens in the Fight Against Breast Cancer
Empowering communities against breast cancer. Join the walk and learn about our commitment.ASTORIA, NY, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands-On Physical Therapy is proud to announce its partnership with Making Strides of Queens in a spirited effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and support. The organizations will come together for a Breast Cancer Walk on October 15th, 2023, uniting the community in a powerful display of solidarity and determination.
Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent health concerns affecting women worldwide. In an effort to combat this disease, Hands-On Physical Therapy has teamed up with Making Strides of Queens, a renowned local organization committed to advancing the cause of breast cancer awareness and support. By combining forces, the two entities aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of those affected by breast cancer.
The Breast Cancer Walk will take place on October 15th, 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Participants will have the opportunity to walk alongside the Hands-On Physical Therapy team, united by a shared purpose to promote early detection, raise funds for research, and provide invaluable support to individuals and families facing breast cancer.
"We are excited to join forces with Making Strides of Queens in this important endeavor," said Dr. Konstantine Rizopoulos, Co-Founder at Hands-On Physical Therapy. "Breast cancer touches the lives of countless individuals, and through this walk, we hope to raise awareness, provide essential resources, and contribute to the fight against this devastating disease."
The Breast Cancer Walk event will feature:
Community Unity: Participants will experience a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose as they walk together to make a difference in the lives of breast cancer patients and survivors.
Fundraising Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to contribute to the cause by raising funds that will directly support breast cancer research, patient services, and community education.
Information and Resources: Educational materials will be available to empower participants with knowledge about breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment options.
Inspiring Stories: Breast cancer survivors will share their journeys, offering hope and inspiration to those currently battling the disease and their loved ones.
Hands-On Physical Therapy and Making Strides of Queens invite individuals, families, friends, and community groups to register for the Breast Cancer Walk and make a meaningful impact. By participating in this event, attendees will play a crucial role in advancing breast cancer awareness, research, and support initiatives.
For registration details, event updates, and additional information, please visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?fr_id=105625&pg=team&team_id=2692832.
Join us on October, 15th, 2023 as we take strides towards a future without breast cancer.
About Hands-On Physical Therapy:
Hands-On Physical Therapy is a distinguished provider of comprehensive physical therapy services, including diagnostics and ultrasound, committed to enhancing health and wellness for individuals in Queens, The Bronx, and Long Island. Our expert team of compassionate professionals is dedicated to delivering personalized treatment plans and hands-on care that empower patients on their journey to recovery and improved well-being.
About Making Strides of Queens:
Making Strides of Queens is a local chapter of the national Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research, patient services, and support programs. Through community engagement and advocacy, Making Strides of Queens strives to create a world free from the pain and suffering caused by breast cancer.
