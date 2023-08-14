Mullen Automotive Provides Fiscal Third Quarter Results and Current Business Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. Announces Major Milestones of Moving from Protype to Production for Class 3 Commercial Vehicles and Recording First Revenues

BREA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023.

Recent Company Updates:

The Board of Directors of the Company has authorized a stock buyback program, pursuant to which the Company may, until December 31, 2023, purchase up to $25 million in shares of its outstanding common stock. The shares may be repurchased, from time to time, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other factors, and in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The authorization of the stock buyback program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and may be terminated or amended by the Board at any time prior to its expiration date.

The Company ended fiscal third quarter on June 30, 2023, with stockholders’ equity of $351.8 million, compared to $157.0 million on Sept 30, 2022, which represents an increase of 124%.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company successfully secured $100 million in funding from its Series D preferred stock investors which completes all remaining investment obligations to the Series D holders. With this latest investment, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents exceed $200 million as of July 3, 2023, bolstering our liquidity and supporting our move from prototype to production for commercial vehicles.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded its first revenues on the sale of Campus EV Cargo Vans.

The Company will host a commercial EV production launch event on August 24, 2023. This event will commemorate the production of our first Class 3 commercial vehicles and showcase the Tunica, Mississippi commercial assembly plant. Select media, customers, dealers, suppliers, and local government leadership have indicated plans to attend.

Mullen will be resuming its Mullen “Strikingly Different” tour this summer, featuring additional EV vehicles, including the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, FIVE RS High Performance EV Crossover, Mullen GT Electric Sports Car, Mullen ONE Commercial Class 1 EV Cargo Van, Mullen THREE Commercial Class 3 Electric Truck, and Bollinger B2 Pickup Truck. The second stage of the tour starts on August 20, 2023, in Austin, Texas and will span multiple U.S. cities, showcasing Mullen’s cutting-edge electric vehicles to a broad audience.

In July 2023, Mullen announced that Bollinger Motors, in which the Company holds a majority ownership, has received final approval for a $3 million grant from the state of Michigan. This grant aims to promote job creation and economic development, further solidifying Mullen’s commitment to driving progress and growth in the electric vehicle industry.

Mullen implemented a 1-for-9 reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its common stock on August 11, 2023, in an effort to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for a period in excess of ten to twenty consecutive business days.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Mullen delivered the first dealer demonstrator Mullen-GO™ Commercial Urban Delivery EV to Newgate Motor Group and subsequently received a 30-unit purchase order for their sales region of Ireland and the UK. The Company expects further sales growth with Newgate and other distributors in Europe.

Commenting on the third quarter and recent developments, CEO David Michery said, “We are very proud to report Mullen’s move from prototype to production for our Class 3 commercial vehicle. This milestone marks the next phase of our journey towards transforming the electric vehicle landscape and driving sustainable mobility solutions.”

Tunica, MS Assembly Facility

Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 commercial vehicles will be assembled in Tunica, MS

Commercial vehicle assembly equipment has been transferred from Mishawaka, IN to Tunica, MS facility for commercial Class 1 and Class 3 builds

Tunica Manufacturing plant has undergone extensive updating/capital improvements in preparation for start of manufacturing and start of salable production for Class 3 trucks in the quarter ended September 30, 2023

Hired required additional plant staff to begin production





Mishawaka, IN Manufacturing Plant

Home to Mullen FIVE and Bollinger B1 and B2

Commercial vehicle assembly equipment has been transferred from Mishawaka, IN to Tunica, MS facility for commercial Class 1 and Class 3 builds

Initiated the movement of Class 1 EV Vans to Tunica, MS for final assembly

Enterprise data infrastructure updated with installations including fiber optics, new servers and security systems to support volume manufacturing





Bollinger Motors - Oak Park, MI

Class 4 – 6 Commercial Vehicles | Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 Pick Up Truck

Completed “design validation” engineering phase of the B4 chassis cabs for prototype builds planned for the quarter ended September 30, 2023

Showcased B4 at the ACT Expo in Anaheim, CA and at Home Delivery World show in Philadelphia, PA

Hired Jim Connelly, formerly from General Motors, as Chief Revenue Officer

Received approval from the state of Michigan for a $3 million grant aimed at promoting job creation from the Michigan Strategic Fund Board. Overall headcount increased by 45% percent in anticipation of upcoming production requirements

Mullen Commercial Vehicle Program - Troy, MI

Class 1 and 3 Commercial Vehicles

The Company has received $263 million in purchase orders for Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 EV Vans and Trucks from Randy Marion Automotive Group. We expect initial revenues from Class 3 vehicle deliveries during the quarter ended September 30, 2023

All regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) have been met for Class 3 truck launch and we await final certification approval from the EPA expected in the quarter ended September 30, 2023

Mullen Consumer Vehicle Program - Irvine, CA

Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Program

Pulling ahead development and production of the high-performance Mullen FIVE RS limited-edition This vehicle will be a limited production run and be a truly unique performance-oriented vehicle

Production design of the Mullen FIVE and FIVE RS will be revealed at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Demonstrator vehicles will be available for viewing and test drives on the “Strikingly Different” EV Tour





Mullen-GO

Mullen’s urban commercial delivery vehicle, which is designed to bridge the gap between the growing demand for quick deliveries and space constraints in dense cities throughout Europe.

On July 17, 2023, we announced a 30-unit purchase order for the Mullen-GO™ (“Mullen-GO”) Commercial Urban Delivery EV from Newgate Motor Group (“Newgate”). Newgate, one of Ireland’s most recognized dealership groups, has been named to lead marketing, sales, distribution, and servicing for the Mullen-GO in Ireland and the United Kingdom





Mullen Advanced Energy Operations

Mullen Automotive forms Mullen Advanced Energy Operations, LLC (“MAEO”), in partnership with Global EV Technology, Inc. and EV Technologies, LLC (collectively, “EVT”)

On July 10, 2023, the Company issued a notice terminating the Letter of Agreement (“LOA”) dated April 17, 2023. The termination notice, which was sent after numerous attempts by the Company to obtain adherence by EVT to the terms of the LOA, references several breaches by EVT including (1) failing to execute documents evidencing an irrevocable, royalty free, worldwide exclusive license of the Technology and related intellectual property, in perpetuity, to MAEO, (2) refusing to conduct any tests of the Technology at a Mullen approved facility after the LOA, (3) repeatedly refusing to honor the terms of the Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement signed April 14, 2023, and (4) failing to disclose all claims or threatened legal actions by any third parties related to the Technology





Financial Results

Following is our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Shares of common stock issued and outstanding and additional paid-in capital have been adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-9 reverse stock split effective on August 11, 2023.

Cash flow is the focus of this financial narrative, and the goal is to point out the significant amount of non-cash operating expenses contributing to the GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) losses reported for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023.

Although we benefited from increased cash flow during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, we also recorded significant amount of non-cash operating expenses contributing to the GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) losses. The presentation below specifically addresses the cash flow statement adjustments to reconcile from GAAP to cash flow totaling $272.0 million and $698.4 million for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

The net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends was $308.9 million, or $11.14 net loss per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends of $7.1 million, or $4.26 loss per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows detail provides the amount of cash spent during the quarter. The net cash used in operating activities was $46.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Three Months Ending June 30, 2023 Operating Activities $ (46,060,560 ) Investing Activities $ (10,029,665 ) Financing Activities $ 196,774,970

There was $272.0 million of non-cash expenses included in the GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023. In addition, investment in working capital (changes in operating assets and liabilities) was $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-Cash Adjustments for Three Months Ending June 30, 2023 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,467,557 Stock-based compensation 23,318,347 Issuance of warrants to suppliers (6,814,000 ) Issuance of shares for services (5,792,343 ) Revaluation of derivative liabilities (6,308,517 ) Non-cash financing loss on over-exercise of warrants 8,934,892 Initial recognition of derivative liabilities 254,962,774 Non-cash interest and other operating activities 89,594 Non-cash lease expense 1,179,043 Amortization of debt discount 148,674 Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt (206,081 ) Total non-cash adjustments to operating cash flow 271,979,940 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,614,140 ) Net loss before accrued preferred dividends and noncontrolling interest (311,426,360 ) Operating Cash Flow for the Three Months Ending June 30, 2023 $ (46,060,560 )

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

The net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends was $792.7 million, or $55.44 loss per share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends of $523.1 million, or $694.20 loss per share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

Considering the $698.4 million of non-cash expenses, it is useful to review the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows to better understand the cash expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $113.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2023:

Nine Months Ending June 30, 2023 Operating Activities $ (113,627,945 ) Investing Activities $ (107,449,762 ) Financing Activities $ 364,134,630

Operating cash flow for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, was $113.6 million which was comprised of $698.4 million of non-cash addbacks to reconcile net loss before accrued preferred dividends and noncontrolling interest to net cash used in operating activities. Additionally, we invested $5.3 million into working capital (change in operating assets and liabilities).

Non-Cash Adjustments for Nine Months Ending June 30, 2023 Depreciation and amortization $ 10,991,239 Stock-based compensation 71,015,371 Issuance of warrants to suppliers 6,814,000 Non-cash financing loss on over-exercise of warrants 8,934,892 Revaluation of derivative liabilities 89,462,559 Initial recognition of derivative liabilities 504,373,115 Non-cash interest and other operating activities (1,656,288 ) Non-cash lease expense 2,095,635 Amortization of debt discount 148,674 Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 6,246,089 Total non-cash adjustments to operating cash flow 698,425,286 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (5,257,590 ) Net loss before accrued preferred dividends and noncontrolling interest (806,795,641 ) Operating Cash Flow for the Nine Months Ending June 30, 2023 $ (113,627,945 )







MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,012,136 $ 54,085,685 Restricted cash 13,419,872 30,289,400 Accounts receivable 308,000 — Inventory 12,146,844 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,154,205 1,958,759 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 255,041,057 86,333,844 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 91,750,519 17,786,702 Intangible assets, net 111,957,534 93,947,018 Deposit on ELMS purchase — 5,500,000 Receivable from related party 1,876,013 1,232,387 Right-of-use assets 5,504,851 4,597,052 Goodwill 92,834,832 92,834,832 Other assets 1,010,712 362,643 TOTAL ASSETS $ 559,975,518 $ 302,594,478 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 12,411,851 $ 6,398,423 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,385,380 7,185,881 Dividends payable 374,445 7,762,255 Derivative liabilities 150,318,473 84,799,179 Liability to issue shares 8,870,227 10,710,000 Lease liabilities, current portion 2,217,059 1,428,474 Notes payable, current portion 7,306,107 3,856,497 Other current liabilities 103,372 90,372 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 189,986,914 122,231,081 Notes payable, net of current portion - 5,164,552 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,709,616 3,359,354 Deferred tax liability 14,436,974 14,882,782 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 208,133,504 $ 145,637,769 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock; $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 preferred shares authorized Preferred Series A; 200,000 shares authorized; 1,036 and 1,924 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 respectively 1 2 Preferred Series C; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 1,210,056 and 1,360,321 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 respectively 1,210 1,360 Preferred Series D; 437,500,001 shares authorized; 363,097 and 4,359,652 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 respectively 363 4,359 Common stock; $0.001 par value; 5,000,000,000 and 1,750,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 respectively; 86,762,748 and 3,704,303 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 respectively 86,763 3,704 Common stock owed but not issued; $0.001 par value; 17,125,589 and zero shares at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 respectively 17,126 — Additional paid-in capital 1,950,179,828 948,594,920 Accumulated deficit (1,689,954,794 ) (889,907,455 ) Non-controlling interest 91,511,517 98,259,819 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 351,842,014 156,956,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 559,975,518 $ 302,594,478









MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE Vehicle sales $ 308,000 $ — $ 308,000 $ — Cost of sales (248,669 ) — (248,669 ) — Gross Margin 59,331 — 59,331 — OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 31,777,812 10,896,800 144,186,161 53,067,316 Research and development 22,088,011 7,324,365 51,188,991 9,665,126 Total Operating Expense 53,865,823 18,221,165 195,375,152 62,732,442 Loss from Operations (53,806,492 ) (18,221,165 ) (195,315,821 ) (62,732,442 ) Other financing costs - initial recognition of derivative liabilities (248,413,090 ) — (504,373,115 ) (269,344,178 ) Gain / (loss) on derivative liability revaluation (241,168 ) 34,583,523 (89,462,559 ) (107,705,006 ) Gain / (loss) extinguishment of debt, net 206,081 — (6,246,089 ) 33,413 Loss on financing (8,934,892 ) — (8,934,892 ) — Gain / (loss) on sale of fixed assets 1,346 (50,574 ) 386,377 (50,574 ) Interest expense (608,332 ) (5,346,766 ) (5,414,185 ) (29,906,225 ) Penalty for insufficient authorized shares — (3,495,000 ) — (3,495,000 ) Other income / (loss), net 826,378 (12,317,169 ) 2,044,258 (12,317,169 ) Net loss before income tax benefit (310,970,169 ) (4,847,151 ) (807,316,026 ) (485,517,181 ) Income tax benefit/ (provision) (456,191 ) — 520,385 — Net loss before accrued preferred dividends and noncontrolling interest (311,426,360 ) (4,847,151 ) (806,795,641 ) (485,517,181 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,568,126 ) — (6,748,302 ) — Net loss attributable to stockholders (308,858,234 ) (4,847,151 ) (800,047,339 ) (485,517,181 ) Accrued preferred dividends (13,125 ) (2,285,792 ) 7,387,811 (37,541,085 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders after preferred dividends $ (308,871,359 ) $ (7,132,943 ) $ (792,659,528 ) $ (523,058,266 ) Net loss per share $ (11.14 ) $ (4.26 ) $ (55.44 ) $ (694.20 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,720,475 1,674,607 14,296,659 753,474









MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss before accrued preferred dividends and noncontrolling interest $ (806,795,641 ) $ (485,517,181 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss attributable to shareholders to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,991,239 918,855 Stock-based compensation 71,015,371 32,479,710 Issuance of warrants to suppliers 6,814,000 — Non-cash financing loss on over-exercise of warrants 8,934,892 — Revaluation of derivative liabilities 89,462,559 124,868,232 Initial recognition of derivative liabilities 504,373,115 269,344,178 Non-cash interest and other operating activities (1,656,288 ) 3,879,496 Amortization of debt discount 442,091 19,584,041 Loss on asset disposal — 50,574 Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt 6,246,089 (33,413 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other current assets (15,319,813 ) 5,446,031 Other assets 1,063,800 (1,960,058 ) Accounts payable 6,013,276 (2,129,901 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,835,588 (10,119,169 ) Deferred tax liability (445,808 ) — Right of use assets and lease liabilities 397,585 (31,989 ) Net cash used in operating activities (113,627,945 ) (43,220,594 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of equipment (14,328,228 ) (10,968,389 ) Purchase of intangible assets (204,660 ) (305,043 ) ELMS assets purchase (92,916,874 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (107,449,762 ) (11,273,432 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 170,000,000 12,142,791 Proceeds from issuance of common stock and prefunded warrants 196,999,970 40,151,308 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock — 63,925,000 Reimbursement for over-issuance of shares 17,819,660 — Proceeds from note receivable — 15,000,000 Payment of notes payable (20,685,000 ) (15,655,983 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 364,134,630 115,563,116 Increase in cash 143,056,923 61,069,090 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 84,375,085 42,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending of period $ 227,432,008 $ 61,111,264 Supplemental disclosure of Cash Flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 122,500 $ 1,500,106 Supplemental Disclosure for Non-Cash Activities: Refinance of indebtedness $ — $ 28,867,187 Preferred shares issued in exchange for convertible debt $ — $ 23,192,500 Convertible notes and interest - conversion to common stock $ 153,222,236 $ 17,356,500 Exercise of warrants recognized earlier as liabilities $ 391,057,576 $ 420,626,121 Reclassification of derivatives to equity upon authorization of sufficient number of shares $ 47,818,882 $ — Waiver of dividends by stockholders $ 7,387,810 $ — Warrants issued to suppliers $ 6,814,000 $ — Common stock issued to extinguish liability to issue stock $ 66,752,533 $ — Extinguishment of financial liabilities by sale of property $ 231,958 $ — Extinguishment of operational liabilities by sale of property $ 767,626 $ — Debt conversion to common stock $ 1,096,787 $ — Prepaid stock-based compensation $ 3,909,404 $ — Preferred stock converted to common stock $ 273,364 $ — Prefunded warrants converted to common stock $ 250,466 $ —

