Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,833 in the last 365 days.

80% OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPERS PLAN TO PURCHASE AT MASS RETAILERS, 69% PLAN TO SHOP IN-STORE, NUMERATOR REPORTS

30% of Shoppers Consider Name Brand Important in School Supplies; 34% Plan to Finish Back-to-School Shopping in One Day

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released its 2023 Back-to-School Preview, sourced from a sentiment survey of 1,200 consumers who plan to make back-to-school purchases this year, with results segmented by their child(ren)’s grade level. Overall, the majority of these consumers plan to shop at brick-and-mortar mass retailers, one-third plan to base their shopping on a school’s recommended supply list, and 32% expect their back-to-school spend to increase compared to 2022.  

  • Back-to-school shoppers are more likely to be purchasing supplies for younger children. Over half of consumers (51%) are shopping for K-5th grade, 35% are shopping for 6-8th grade, and 46% are shopping for 9-12th grade. 
  • More than one-third of back-to-school shoppers rely on their school’s recommended supply list. The top planned school supply purchases are pens and pencils (80%), paper / notebooks (80%), shoes or clothes (78%), and folders / binders (75%). 37% of shoppers will use a list of items provided by their child(ren)’s school to shop for supplies.
  • Parents might be shopping, but children are influencing the purchases. 32% of consumers shopping for 9-12th graders will allow them to have input on all school supplies, compared to just 15% for those with K-5th grade children and 18% with 6-8th grade children. 
  • The majority of consumers prefer to shop in-store for back-to-school items. 69% plan to buy their supplies in-store, 17% plan to buy online and have the items delivered, and 9% plan to buy online for in-store pickup.
  • Mass retailers win with back-to-school shoppers. 80% of shoppers say they will buy their supplies at mass retailers (e.g. Walmart, Target, etc.), 20% plan to shop at dollar stores, and 15% plan to shop at club stores. 
  • The importance of name-brand school supplies varies by category and age of student. Almost one-third (30%) of all shoppers consider name-brand supplies important. Among this group, those with children in K-5th grades care more about name-brand art supplies (80%), while shoppers with kids in 9-12th grade are more likely to find name brand important for electronics (85%) and apparel (85%)
  • Shoppers want to finish back-to-school shopping quickly and early. 34% of back-to-school shoppers say they will try and get all shopping done in one day or trip. 86% plan to be done shopping by early August, while only 2% say they will continue shopping until September or later.
  • Over half of back-to-school shoppers will spend over $100 on supplies. 57% plan to spend over $100 on school supplies this year, and 38% of consumers with children in 9-12th grade will spend over $200. 
  • About one-third of consumers expect to spend more on back-to-school items this year than last year. While 55% of consumers say they spend roughly the same amount as last year, 32% expect their spend to increase, and 14% expect to spend less.
    • Nearly half of back-to-school shoppers plan to shop sales. Consumers are looking to save on back-to-school spending by shopping sales (45%), using coupons (35%), comparing prices (34%), and reusing old supplies (33%). 

Numerator’s 2023 Back-to-School Survey was fielded between 7/12/2023-7/14/2023 to 1,200 individuals. 

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research.  Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients. 


Bob Richter
Numerator
212-802-8588
press@numerator.com

You just read:

80% OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPERS PLAN TO PURCHASE AT MASS RETAILERS, 69% PLAN TO SHOP IN-STORE, NUMERATOR REPORTS

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more