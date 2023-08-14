H1 Launches H1 Mobile App to Empower Medical Affairs with Real-Time KOL Insights and Expertise on the Go

MSLs can now leverage the power of HCP Universe anywhere, at any time to enhance interactions with healthcare leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the leading source of truth for global HCP, clinical, scientific, and research information, today announced the release of the iOS mobile app, H1 Mobile. This new mobile app marks a significant milestone for the company as it brings the power of HCP Universe and its deep key opinion leader (KOL) and healthcare professional (HCP) insights to the palms of life sciences professionals worldwide.



The H1 Mobile app is designed to support life sciences teams and help medical science liaisons (MSLs) stay abreast of the latest information and research in their respective fields. With real-time, accurate, and reliable knowledge at their fingertips, MSLs can actively engage in scientific discussions, answer questions related to research and drugs, and stay at the forefront of advancements in their indication.

“We believe that knowledge is power, and our new mobile app puts that power directly in the hands of MSLs wherever they are,” said Ariel Katz, CEO, H1. “Expertise and knowledge are the currency of an MSL, and it is crucial to provide them with the right resources to make every interaction with a KOL impactful. Thousands of life sciences professionals access our insights on a daily basis. Now they can not only tap into the same data and insights via their mobile devices, but they can set up proactive notifications to ensure they are seeing the latest updates related to the KOLs and HCPs they care about in real-time.”

The mobile app will provide actionable push notifications on HCP activities and indication updates, and offer offline access to key information, enabling seamless knowledge retrieval in even the most remote locations. Encompassing a suite of powerful features to enhance productivity and efficiency, the H1 Mobile app empowers MSLs to:

Stay up to date with the latest information about HCPs’ interests and activities to drive more informed and personalized interactions.

Receive real-time notifications on HCPs’ social media, scholarly, and clinical activities and updates regarding trending content.

Identify and manage lists of KOLs in specific territories, opening up new opportunities for engagement.

Access a wealth of knowledge on the latest innovations in indications to stay ahead of the curve in their respective fields.

Efficiently meet with numerous HCPs during global and regional conferences, optimizing their time and interactions.



The H1 Mobile app is available for download now on the iOS App Store, compatible with iPhones and iPads running iOS 13.2 or higher. Users can log in with their existing HCP Universe credentials or Single Sign-On.

