SIOS Technology Announces Partnership with ACP IT Solutions, Expanding the Benefits of its High-Availability Software Solutions

ACP IT Solutions to Resell SIOS Clustering Software in DACH Region (Germany, Switzerland and Austria)

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced it has partnered with ACP IT Solutions GmbH Dresden that supports customers throughout Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in the provision and development of IT infrastructure solutions. ACP IT will provide software distribution services for SIOS DataKeeper and SIOS LifeKeeper products as well as level 1 support services in German for those products to its customers to help them achieve high availability for applications, databases and file storage both on-premises data centers and in the cloud.

In addition to cloud computing and software development, ACP IT Solutions focuses on consulting, planning and developing CRM solutions and providing high availability for business-critical applications. They work with large and medium-sized companies from a wide range of industries, including: energy, financial services, food wholesale and retail, engineering, healthcare and many more.

As a SIOS Technology partner, ACP IT Solutions will harness the power of SIOS software and provide comprehensive support ensuring seamless integration with customers' existing infrastructure. SIOS Technology delivers failover clustering software that protects critical applications, databases, and ERPs such as SQL Server, SAP HANA, Oracle, MaxDB and CAS genesisWorld from downtime and disasters.

“Partnering with SIOS Technology is a natural extension of our current product and services offerings. This partnership allows us to give our customers a reliable, easy-to-manage way to protect their applications from downtime and disasters – whether they are running on premises or in the cloud,” said Sten Jacobson, Managing Director, CEO, ACP IT Solutions GmbH.

“We are pleased to have ACP IT Solutions as our newest distributor partner in the DACH region,” said Masahiro Arai, COO, SIOS Technology. “They have an excellent reputation for providing the highest quality of service to their customers. With ACP IT Solutions, we have found a strong partner to help companies reduce the complexity of ensuring high availability for critical applications and to avoid the costs and consequences of downtime.”

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com