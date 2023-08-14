Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release
August 14, 2023

Estrada: Manifestation on Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue bill

"When I was a neophyte senator, she was my first mentor. If my memory serves me right, I was the one who called up her husband, Undersecretary Jun Santiago, to set an appointment with me. And she was very, very accommodating when I first met her in her residence and I asked her what to do in the Senate and then she was the one who taught me how to deal with the media, how to deal with fellow senators and she was the one who taught me how to deliver my speech and in fact, she was really, really unselfish in teaching or in mentoring the neophytes in the Senate and I am very, very grateful for that. Sen. Miriam, saan ka man naroroon, tandaan po ninyo, mahal po namin kayo."

