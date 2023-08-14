Blister Packaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Blister packaging encompasses various pre-formed plastic packaging methods employed for small consumer goods, food items, and pharmaceuticals. At its core, a blister pack features a moldable pocket or cavity crafted from a pliable web, typically using thermoformed plastics.

Burlingame, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, "Blister Packaging Market, by Product Type (Clamshells, Trapped Blisters, Face Seal Blisters, and Blister Cards), by Technology (Thermoforming and Cold Forming), by Material Type (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, and Aluminum), by Application (Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Semiconductors, and Others), - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030,” According to the report , the global blister packaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Blister Packaging Market

Blister packaging, or blister packs, are pre-formed packaging composed of a thermoformed plastic cavity and a pliable lid. The product is placed in deep-drawn cavities/pockets resembling a blister. Blister packaging is a cost-efficient packaging solution to protect goods from tampering and avoid exposure to external factors such as contamination, humidity, temperature, and others for extended periods of time. Blister packs also help eliminate the need for additional cartons, reducing the cost of packaging. Blister packaging is commonly used in pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, and/or retail industries to protect and display products.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Blister Packaging Market:

Rapid shift towards blister packaging is one of the key trends expected to propel the growth of the global blister packaging market. For instance, blister packs have become, and will continue to be, the preferred and fastest-growing packaging options for various end-use industry. Blister packs or blister packaging are highly used in consumer goods, industrial goods, and food industries, as they require fewer resources for packaging, occupy minimum retail shelf space, and provide excellent hang-hook display, as well as help reduce the overall cost of the packaging. Thus, several industries are using blister packs or preferring blister packaging.

Global Blister Packaging Market – Drivers

Stringent rules and regulations to augment the market growth

Primary pharmaceutical packaging materials must meet stringent quality and safety standards to ensure the protection of medications and maintain their efficacy throughout the product's shelf life. Blister packs are uniquely suited to meet the stringent standards. They cater to a range of products and can be customized to meet the specific requirements. In April 2022, Huhtamaki launched a monomaterial PET blister lid that is free from aluminum. Push Tab is a first-to-market innovation designed to meet the stringent safety requirements of pharmaceutical/healthcare packaging and to provide environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional push-through blister packaging.

Blister Packaging Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2021: US$ 15.2 Bn Historical Data for: 2017-2020 Estimated Year: 2022 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 6.9% Forecast Period: 2022-2030 Geographies covered: Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Clamshells, Trapped Blisters, Face Seal Blister, Blister Cards

Clamshells, Trapped Blisters, Face Seal Blister, Blister Cards By Technology: Thermoforming, Cold Forming

Thermoforming, Cold Forming By Material Type: Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Aluminum

Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Aluminum By Application: Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Semiconductors, Others Companies covered: Amcor PLC, Blisters Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Blisterpak Inc., VisiPak, Sonoco Products Company, Powerpak Industries L.L.C., Clearwater Packaging Inc., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Westrock Company, and Algus Packaging Inc. Growth Drivers: Growth in the food packaging industry is one of the major factors that is expected to propel growth of market over the forecast period

Rising awareness regarding sustainable packaging is one of the major factors driving growth of the global market Restraints & Challenges: Stringent government regulations on pharmaceutical blister packaging is restraining the global blister packaging market growth

Increasing demand for blister packaging to drive market growth

The demand for blister packaging is increasing or has increased over the years due to the increasing preference of blister packaging/packs by consumers for these packaging solutions. In April 2021, Bostik launched HERBERTS EPS 8760/KN75, a high-performance, smart adhesive that has been designed to improve a process automation of cold forming blister packaging for the pharmaceutical industry. HERBERTS EPS 8760/KN75 is compliant with local standards for drug safety and can be used on unit-dose packaging for pharmaceutical tablets, capsules, and/or lozenges, presenting excellent clarity and clean optical appearance compared to existing market solutions.

Global Blister Packaging Market – Restrain

Stringent government regulations to hamper the market growth

One of the key factors expected to hamper the growth of the global blister packaging market is the stringent government regulations. Pharmaceutical packaging materials are crucial for safeguarding drug and products against damage and contamination, ensuring their safety, efficacy, and stability. The right packaging material is essential to provide tamper-proofing, which helps prevent the use of counterfeit drugs. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires that all primary/secondary packaging materials be suitable for their intended use; means that the packaging should not only protect the product's form of dosage, but also be compatible with that dosage form. High-quality packaging materials must adhere to strict regulatory standards.

Global Blister Packaging Market – Opportunities

Rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the blister packaging market. With the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the use or demand for blister packaging or blister packs is also increasing rapidly across the world. In March 2022, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers implemented the scheme of Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI), with a financial outlay of INR. 500 crore (US$ 665 million) for the period FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26. The scheme extends support required to existing pharma clusters and Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) across India to improve their productivity, quality, and sustainability.

Global Blister Packaging Market - Key Developments

In June 2022, Henkel introduced plastic-free blister packaging for its broad portfolio of consumer adhesives globally. The new packaging concept is in-line with the Henkel’s sustainability ambition and packaging targets 2025 and aims to further enhance the recyclability of products.

In April 2021, Amcor developed breakthrough recyclable healthcare packaging. The new AmSky blister system, the latest in Amcor’s recent innovation breakthroughs, has the potential to transform the sustainability of healthcare packaging.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global blister packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The blister packaging market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing awareness regarding sustainable packaging.

On the basis of Product Type: Clamshells Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for electronic and consumer goods. It is mainly used in packaging electronic items and other consumer goods.

On the basis of Technology: Thermoforming Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for safe and effective drugs/medications across the globe.

On the basis of Material Type: Plastic Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for blister packs/packaging.

On the basis of Application: Pharmaceuticals Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period due to stringent rules and regulations, increasing demand for blister packaging, and rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global blister packaging market include Amcor PLC, Blisters Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Blisterpak Inc., VisiPak, Sonoco Products Company, Powerpak Industries L.L.C., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Westrock Company, Algus Packaging Inc., and Clearwater Packaging Inc., among others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Blister Packaging Market, By Product Type : Clamshells Trapped Blisters Face Seal Blisters Blister Cards

Global Blister Packaging Market, By Technology : Thermoforming Cold Forming

Global Blister Packaging Market, By Material Type: Plastic Paper & Paperboard Aluminum

Global Blister Packaging Market, By Application: Consumer Goods Pharmaceuticals Electronics & Semiconductors Others

Global Blister Packaging Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Region: Middle East Africa



