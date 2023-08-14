Natural Sweeteners Market Size to Hit USD 3.1 trillion, Globally, by 2031 Recording at 8.2% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The demand for natural sweeteners is being driven by the rising health consciousness amongst consumers in emerging nations who are looking at healthier alternatives to refined sugar.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for natural sweeteners was estimated to be worth a market valuation around US$ 1.3 trillion in 2021. The market is anticipated to register a booming 8.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 3.1 trillion .



Low-calorie alternatives to sugar are these natural sweeteners, which are increasingly gaining traction in the global market. A market potential exists as a result of growing consumer knowledge of healthy eating practices and a preference for natural products. Natural sweeteners are accessible through a variety of access points and online retailers, making it simpler for customers to buy them in accordance with their needs.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market: Key Players

Manufacturers are concentrating on expanding their footprint to connect with as many consumers as possible; also, they are concentrating on collaborating with or purchasing various businesses to broaden their product line.

The key players in the market are:

Nestle SA

Cargill, Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate and Lyle PLC

Dupont

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Symrise AG

Raizen S.A.

Associated British Foods plc

Wilmar International Limited

Döhler GmbH

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc

Heartland Food Products Group, LLC

Butternut Mountain Farm



Some developments by the key players in the global market for natural sweeteners are:

Tate & Lyle concentrates on expanding its product offering and global reach through two mergers and acquisitions. The company has acquired two businesses: a tapioca-based texturing company in Thailand as well as a natural sweetener company that utilizes stevia in China.

In 2021, Ingredion Incorporated formed a research and development partnership with Amyris for the creation of naturally derived sweeteners with a low calorie count and maybe additional fermentation-based food components.

Key Findings of Market Report

The two primary regions with the highest growth rates are South Asia and Latin America, with 9.7% and 8.6%, respectively.

With a market value of US$ 505.9 billion and a market share of just around 38.3%, the food industry dominates the worldwide market for natural sweeteners in terms of end use.

Based on form, the liquid sector commands a market value share of around 45.3%, which is followed by the powder segment, which commands a market share of 33.9%.

In terms of volume, the molasses category dominates the market for natural sweeteners worldwide and is expected to rise at a 5.5% CAGR during the projected period.

During the projection period, the stevia sector is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%.

With a market share of about 25.9% for natural sweeteners, North America has the largest market share.

Market Trends For Natural Sweeteners

The market for natural sweeteners is anticipated to expand due to the growing popularity of these sweeteners among diabetics. Natural sweetener producers may have a lot of room to develop as a result of the advantages of natural sweeteners over sugar in terms of fat intake.

The market for natural sweeteners is expected to rise due to the increasing acceptance of stevia as a sweetener. The market for natural sweeteners is seeing great development potential due to the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity among a sizeable portion of the population.

The increased government initiatives that encourage natural sweeteners are having a big influence on the market's expansion. Therefore, any of these factors may be a significant growth driver for the market for natural sweeteners.



Global Natural Sweeteners Regional Market Outlook

North America is anticipated held a dominant share of the global natural sweeteners market in 2021. Over time, a shift in consumer purchasing habits for the natural food ingredient has been seen. Market growth for natural sweeteners in the region is being driven by consumer acceptance of natural goods and the accompanying health advantages. The popularity of natural sweeteners among consumers has been expanding quickly; this trend can be attributed to the growing population of people who are afflicted by various ailments and who are negatively impacted by synthetic or artificial sweeteners.

The shift in consumer preference for convenience goods, which is primarily the result of urbanization, the expansion of the labor force, as well as rising household incomes have all propelled the demand for sweeteners in nations like the United States. Overall, the whole value chain has been motivated to boost the market for food sweeteners as a result of the rising demand for food goods in such nations.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market Segmentation

Product Type Stevia Palm Sugar Coconut Sugar Honey Maple Syrup Monk Fruit Sugar Agave Syrup Lucuma Fruit Sugar Molasses Natural Sweetener Blends

Form Powder Liquid Crystals

Nature Organic Conventional

End-Use Food Bakery Goods Sweet Spreads Confectionery Dairy Products Canned Food Others Beverage Carbonated Drinks Fruit Drinks & Juice Powdered Drinks and Mixes Others Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Tabletop Sweetener

Distribution Channel Business to Business Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Local Neighborhood Stores Online Retail



