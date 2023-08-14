Poduced Water Treatment Market Is Likely to Surpass USD 180 Billion By 2030, Recording Over A 5% CAGR: TMR Report

Water that has been exposed to oil for a long time is damaging the environment. Freshwater shortages are anticipated to result from this in the near future.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for produced water treatment was estimated to have garnered a market valuation around US$ 115.5 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to register a steady 5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 187.4 billion .



Mobile Stations offer hopeful prospects for produced water treatment for agricultural Irrigation. The market for water treatment is seeing an increase in the use of adsorption-based technologies. This kind of treatment package makes use of water polishing adsorption filters that are intended to take soluble organics like grease, oil, and fat out of water-based streams. The technique behind the adsorption medium is based on resin, polymer, and clay.

Don’t miss out on essential insights – Get your sample copy now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3957

Businesses are emulating these improvements by combining chemical and physical processes in order to adhere to reuse and discharge restrictions. To enhance the pre-treatment, membrane filtration, and post-treatment phases in a mobile station, they are building a solid research foundation.

Global Produced Water Treatment Market: Key Players

To increase their worldwide footprint, leading businesses in the produced water treatment market are concentrating on strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions.

Key innovations and new product launches are the key strategies owned by the key players. Players in the market have begun developing goods with varied health advantages.

The key players in the market are:

Siemens Energy AG

Schlumberger Limited

CETCO Energy Services Company LLC

TechnipFMC plc

Halliburton

Ovivo

Veolia

Enviro-Tech Systems

Suez S.A.

Sulzer

Some developments by the key players in the global market for produced water treatment are:

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Schlumberger announced the opening of the Egypt Upstream Gateway on February 17, 2021, a ground-breaking digital system that would provide access to the nation's subsurface data from anywhere in the world. This is anticipated to strengthen Egypt's E&P within the oil and gas sector and advance the nation's petroleum industry. This is a sign that manufactured water treatment facilities will soon be installed in Egypt.

In 2020, Siemens Energy partnered up with ECOLOG, a top global provider of integrated technology, services, and environmental solutions, to offer an effective and service-oriented treatment alternative for the wastewater sector. Local industrial wastewater treatment is anticipated as a result of this cooperation.

Key Findings of Market Report

The market for water treatment is seeing an increase in the use of adsorption-based technologies.

This kind of treatment package makes use of water polishing adsorption filters that are intended to take soluble organics like oil, grease, and fat out of water-based streams.

Companies in the produced water treatment industry are leveraging resources that guarantee constant production volume to keep tanks and trucks moving, enhancing the economic effectiveness of reusing the generated water from one wellsite to another.



Get Exclusive Discount on Produced Water Treatment Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=3957

Market Trends For Produced Water Treatment

During the projected period, increased water scarcity and continuous investments in oil and gas development are likely to drive the worldwide produced water treatment market.

Oil & gas is anticipated to be a very profitable end-use sector of the generated water treatment market globally over the course of the projected period.

All phases of oil and gas exploration, extraction, and processing include the usage of water. Significant quantities of water may be removed or consumed during operations; the water is then used for drilling, cleaning, and processing.



Global Produced Water Treatment Regional Market Outlook

In nations where freshwater is scarce, there is a strong need for produced water treatment. Greater issues with water shortage exist in Asia Pacific; as a result, large nations like China and India employ water purification techniques at a pace that is noticeably higher than average.

Oilfields provide more than 60% of the water that is generated. The produced water treatment market is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the projected period because to the re-injection of recycled generated water in both onshore and offshore activities.

Freshwater use has dramatically grown as a result of the world's expanding population. Water that has been exposed to oil for a long time is damaging the environment. Freshwater shortages are anticipated to result from this in the near future. Several nations' governments have established rigorous environmental rules, mandating discharge requirements for oil content levels in discharged waterways.

Oil and gas are propelled upward to the surface by the force of water. The productivity of the process of extracting oil and gas from the well depends on the treatment and reuse of produced water. The increased productivity of the oil and gas industry and strict government regulations to prevent the direct discharge of generated water have led to the introduction of a number of water treatment techniques.

Global Produced Water Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Chemical Treatment

Reverse Osmosis/Membrane Treatment

Biological Treatment

Physical Treatment

Combined Systems

Others

Source

Onshore

Offshore

End Use

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Power Generation

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Place an Order Copy of Produced Water Treatment Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3957<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com