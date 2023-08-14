LM Funding America, Inc. Achieves Over 1,260% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $3.2 Million and Generates Positive Core EBITDA for the Second Quarter of 2023

Mined 106.6 Bitcoins in the Second Quarter of 2023 at an Average Market Revenue Value of Approximately $27,900 per Bitcoin



Completed Acquisition of Symbiont.io Assets; Advancing Strategic Relationships to Leverage its Assembly™ Financial Services Blockchain Enterprise Platform

Reports Working Capital of Approximately $5.5 Million and LM Funding Stockholders’ Equity of $39.9 Million ($2.72 per share) as of June 30, 2023

Conference Call to Be Held Today at 11:00 am ET

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Operational Highlights

Approximately 5,230 Bitcoin mining machines in operation at hosting sites as of June 30, 2023.

Mined 106.6 Bitcoin in Q2 2023, valued at approximately $3.0 million based on the $27,800 average price of Bitcoin during the quarter.

Approximately 5,950 Bitcoin mining machines operating as of August 14, 2023 providing approximately 615 PH/s of mining capacity.

Net loss was approximately $4.5 million; however, the Company achieved Core EBITDA (as defined below) of $1.0 million, which excludes approximately $6.6 million of non-cash expenses.

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, “Once again, we made major strides in our transition towards Bitcoin mining as we mined 106.6 Bitcoin during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a sequential increase of 16% compared to 91.7 Bitcoin mined in the first quarter of 2023. Our goal is to continue to acquire and energize more energy-efficient mining machines as we approach the next Bitcoin halving, anticipated to occur sometime in 2024. As we expand our mining capacity by adding more mining machines, we anticipate an increase in the number of Bitcoins that we will be able to mine. In addition, the Company has installed Braiins OS+ software on 360 of its mining machines, which is expected to increase mining machine hashrate by as much as 25%. Furthermore, machines operating Braiins OS+ software may mine with any pool or mine with Braiins pool and pay no pool fees to Braiins pool.”

"An important highlight of the recent quarter was our successful $2.6 million 'stalking horse' bid, through which we acquired the assets of Symbiont.io, Inc., including its flagship product, the Assembly™ financial services blockchain enterprise platform. This strategic acquisition has put us in position to leverage these assets with potential partners to deploy the Assembly™ platform within financial institutions for issuing, tracking, and managing financial instruments like data, loans, and securities. At the same time, we are pursuing other potential use cases for the Symbiont assets and the Assembly™ platform," Mr. Rodgers concluded.

Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding, further noted, "Beyond our year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, we experienced strong sequential quarterly revenue growth of more than 38% compared to Q1 2023 and achieved approximately $1.0 million of Core EBITDA. We have also maintained a solid balance sheet. As of June 30, 2023, our cash reserves were approximately $1.8 million, along with roughly 79 Bitcoins, each valued at $25,300, bringing their total value to $2.0 million. Our working capital stood at $5.5 million as of June 30, 2023, and the equity of LM Funding shareholders was $39.9 million, or $2.72 per share. Given this financial position, we remain highly encouraged by the financial outlook for the business and look forward to working to drive returns for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was approximately $3.2 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or more than 1,260%, from $0.2 million for the 2022 second quarter. The increase was primarily due to digital mining revenue of $3.0 million in connection with the commencement of our Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022 compared to no digital mining revenue in the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to LM Funding shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, was approximately $4.5 million, which included a $3.7 million non-cash, unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, compared to net income of approximately $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, which included a $12.2 million unrealized gain on investment and equity securities.

Core EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, improved to approximately $1.0 million, compared to Core EBITDA loss of $2.0 million in the 2022 comparable quarter, primarily due to our Bitcoin mining operations. Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net loss is set forth below in this press release.

Cash of approximately $1.8 million, digital assets of $2.0 million, and working capital of $5.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

Total LM Funding stockholders’ equity of approximately $39.9 million and net equity per share of $2.72 as of June 30, 2023. (Calculated as LMFA stockholders’ equity divided by approximately 14,651,000 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023)



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, negative press regarding the debt collection industry, and the risk of pandemics such as the COVID-10 pandemic. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash $ 1,847,239 $ 4,238,006 Digital Assets (Note 2) 1,992,557 888,026 Finance receivables 14,097 26,802 Marketable securities (Note 5) 8,668 4,290 Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5) 2,238,442 3,807,749 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,425,585 1,233,322 Income tax receivable 293,466 293,466 Current assets 7,820,054 10,491,661 Fixed assets, net (Note 3) 27,208,981 27,192,317 Deposits on mining equipment (Note 4) 282,171 525,219 Hosting services deposits (Note 4) 2,357,658 2,200,452 Real estate assets owned 80,057 80,057 Long-term investments - debt security (Note 5) - 2,402,542 Less: Allowance for losses on debt security (Note 5) - (1,052,542 ) Long-term investments - debt security, net (Note 5) - 1,350,000 Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 5) 188,493 464,778 Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5) 1,345,500 10,608,750 Symbiont intangible assets (Note 11) 2,804,902 - Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 8) 239,671 265,658 Other assets 10,726 10,726 Long-term assets 34,518,159 42,697,957 Total assets $ 42,338,213 $ 53,189,618 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,005,147 1,570,906 Note payable - short-term (Note 6) 119,353 475,775 Due to related parties (Note 7) 68,217 75,488 Current portion of lease liability (Note 8) 94,509 90,823 Total current liabilities 2,287,226 2,212,992 Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 8) 151,685 179,397 Long-term liabilities 151,685 179,397 Total liabilities 2,438,911 2,392,389 Stockholders' equity (Note 9) Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 14,651,883 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 13,091,883 as of December 31, 2022 14,652 13,092 Additional paid-in capital 94,100,806 92,195,341 Accumulated deficit (52,952,718 ) (43,017,207 ) Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity 41,162,740 49,191,226 Non-controlling interest (1,263,438 ) 1,606,003 Total stockholders' equity 39,899,302 50,797,229 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 42,338,213 $ 53,189,618





LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Digital mining revenues $ 2,968,322 $ - $ 5,059,173 $ - Specialty finance revenue 190,173 193,953 373,009 346,085 Rental revenue 37,155 40,580 76,986 79,452 Total revenues 3,195,650 234,533 5,509,168 425,537 Operating costs and expenses: Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 2,361,825 - 4,029,498 - Staff costs & payroll 2,463,440 4,296,695 3,396,275 8,588,892 Professional fees 236,974 1,031,431 809,330 1,806,251 Settlement costs with associations 10,000 - 10,000 160 Selling, general and administrative 242,559 122,271 482,023 237,191 Real estate management and disposal 69,355 22,414 101,158 53,895 Depreciation and amortization 1,169,120 2,007 1,970,993 5,101 Collection costs (373 ) (7,906 ) 9,435 (11,726 ) Impairment loss on mined digital assets 239,599 - 439,153 - Realized gain on sale of mined digital assets (646,458 ) - (1,070,791 ) - Other operating costs 205,943 141,509 457,854 149,893 Total operating costs and expenses 6,351,984 5,608,421 10,634,928 10,829,657 Operating loss (3,156,334 ) (5,373,888 ) (5,125,760 ) (10,404,120 ) Realized gain (loss) on securities - 45,261 - (349,920 ) Realized gain on convertible debt securities - 287,778 - 287,778 Unrealized loss on convertible debt security - (288,320 ) - - Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (1,412 ) (24,030 ) 4,378 (23,900 ) Impairment loss on hosting deposits - - (36,691 ) - Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities (3,716,681 ) 12,215,401 (9,539,535 ) 11,229,002 Impairment loss on digital assets - (377,707 ) - (377,707 ) Realized gain on sale of purchased digital assets - - 1,917 - Digital assets other income - 1,292 - 5,658 Other income - coupon sales 25,721 - 629,312 - Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance 1,052,543 - 1,052,543 - Other income - finance revenue 37,660 - 37,660 - Dividend income - 1,375 - 2,750 Interest income 116,147 80,975 171,224 179,345 Income (loss) before income taxes (5,642,356 ) 6,568,137 (12,804,952 ) 548,886 Income tax expense - - - - Net income (loss) $ (5,642,356 ) $ 6,568,137 $ (12,804,952 ) $ 548,886 Less: loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,093,177 (3,723,797 ) 2,869,441 (3,432,597 ) Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc. $ (4,549,179 ) $ 2,844,340 $ (9,935,511 ) $ (2,883,711 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ (0.35 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.76 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ (0.35 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.76 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 13,182,162 13,091,882 13,153,038 13,076,359 Diluted 13,182,162 13,091,882 13,153,038 13,076,359





LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Six Months ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (12,804,952 ) $ 548,886 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,970,993 5,101 Noncash lease expense 47,874 47,127 Stock compensation 564,930 658,999 Stock option expense 1,342,095 6,637,479 Accrued investment income (91,864 ) (176,438 ) Impairment loss on digital assets 439,153 377,707 Impairment loss on hosting deposits 36,691 - Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (4,378 ) 23,900 Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities 9,539,535 (11,229,002 ) Realized loss (gain) on securities - 349,920 Realized gain on convertible note receivable - (287,778 ) Realized gain on sale of digital assets (1,072,708 ) - Proceeds from securities - 2,565,893 Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities - 844,882 Investments in marketable securities - (844,882 ) Reversal of allowance loss on debt security (1,052,543 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets (85,713 ) 623,511 Hosting deposits (193,897 ) - Advances (repayments) to related party (7,271 ) 249,959 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 434,241 (27,168 ) Mining of digital assets (5,059,173 ) - Proceeds from sale of digital assets 4,579,676 - Lease liability payments (45,913 ) (52,440 ) Deferred taxes and taxes payable - (326,178 ) Income taxes receivable - (143,822 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,463,224 ) (154,344 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net collections of finance receivables - original product (1,824 ) 11,473 Net collections of finance receivables - special product 14,529 (6,877 ) Capital expenditures (1,744,609 ) (13,235 ) Investment in note receivable - (910,000 ) Collection of note receivable 1,661,171 - Investment in digital assets (35,157 ) (786,586 ) Proceeds from sale of purchased digital assets 43,678 - Symbiont asset acquisition (402,359 ) - Deposits for mining equipment - (13,538,333 ) Net cash used in investing activities (464,571 ) (15,243,558 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Insurance financing repayments (357,649 ) (114,688 ) Insurance financing 1,227 - Issue costs from the issuance of common stock (106,550 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (462,972 ) (114,688 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH (2,390,767 ) (15,512,590 ) CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR 4,238,006 32,559,185 CASH - END OF YEAR $ 1,847,239 $ 17,046,595 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized $ 21,887 $ 300,787 Reclassification of mining equipment deposit to fixed assets, net $ 1,172,888 $ 15,058,872 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for taxes $ - $ 470,000

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited)

Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, unrealized gain on convertible debt securities and stock compensation expense and option expense, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (5,642,356 ) $ 6,568,137 $ (12,804,952 ) $ 548,886 Income tax expense - - - - Interest expense - - - - Depreciation and amortization 1,169,120 2,007 1,970,993 5,101 Income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation $ (4,473,236 ) $ 6,570,144 $ (10,833,959 ) $ 553,987 Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities 3,716,681 (12,215,401 ) 9,539,535 (11,229,002 ) Unrealized loss on convertible debt securities - 288,320 - - Realized gain on convertible debt securities - (287,778 ) - (287,778 ) Stock compensation and option expense 1,712,669 3,648,236 1,907,025 7,296,478 Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation $ 956,114 $ (1,996,479 ) $ 612,601 $ (3,666,315 )



