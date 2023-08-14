ARRIVAL to Report Second Quarter 2023 Business Updates in Early September 2023

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) (“Arrival” or the “Company”), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of electric vehicles, today announced that it intends to hold a business update for the second quarter of 2023 in early September 2023.



The Company will announce the exact date and time of the update at which it will host a corresponding webinar in due course. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com.

About Arrival

Arrival’s mission is to master a radically more efficient New Method to design, produce, sell and service purpose-built electric vehicles, to support a world where cities are free from fossil fuel vehicles. Arrival’s in-house technologies enable a unique approach to producing vehicles using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories. Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

