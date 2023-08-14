Alliance Entertainment’s Mill Creek Entertainment Hits Home Run With Exclusive Digital and Physical Movie Release of Nefarious

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mill Creek Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment, announced it will release Believe Entertainment’s supernatural thriller Nefarious, on Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 15, 2023, following successful theatrical and Premium Video-on-Demand (“VOD”) windows.



The R-rated supernatural thriller opened theatrically through Soli Deo Gloria Releasing, earning $5.4M in Domestic Box office. Mill Creek Entertainment then led a successful Premium VOD rollout on iTunes, Google, and Amazon that has yielded an estimated total of over 560,000 streams since its digital release on June 2, 2023. Gross digital revenue to date is approximately $7M, and the title is on track to double Mill Creek’s digital year-over-year revenue.

“Nefarious is our biggest release to date and the digital sales we managed on this title was just exceptional,” said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment. “In addition to our state-of-the-art physical distribution operations, we have built a robust digital video platform that can support great movies like Nefarious that provided Believe Entertainment with a complete physical and digital distribution solution.”

Nefarious will be available to own on Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 15, 2023, at major U.S. and Canadian retailers and e-commerce sites including Walmart, Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Amazon. The film is Mill Creek Entertainment's top-ranking Amazon pre-order on DVD and Blu-ray. Initial placement of over 50,000 units to cover heavy projected demand for the physical copy of this great movie. The DVD and Blu-ray™ will be available to over 10,000 brick and mortar storefronts serviced by Alliance Entertainment.

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling book ‘A Nefarious Plot,’ the film stars Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) as a convicted serial killer possessed by a demon named ‘Nefarious.’ On the day of his scheduled execution, he gets a last-minute, court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. The killer astonishes visiting psychiatrist Dr. James Martin (Belfi, Entourage) by insisting that instead of trying to avoid his execution, he is in fact a demon - Nefarious - who wants his execution to go forward. As a storm gathers outside the prison, Nefarious chips away at Dr. Martin’s resolve and conviction, confounding and unsettling him so much that he begins to doubt his own sanity and fears for his life. As the two face off, they deliver crackling energy and a series of disturbing preternatural revelations propelling them to an inexorable, astounding conclusion.

A thought-provoking conversational battle between good and evil, the film earned a Rotten Tomatoes audience rating of 96%, with over 1,000 viewers giving high praise for Flanery’s portrayal of a tormented man fighting for his life.

Nefarious stars Sean Patrick Flanery and Jordan Belfi, and features Tom Ohmer, Eric Hansen, Stelio Savante, Robert Peters, and Cameron Arnett, with a special cameo by Glenn Beck.

Nefarious is part of Mill Creek Entertainment’s overall content strategy, expanding its distribution of faith-based and conservative films to appeal to a broader consumer base.

About Mill Creek Entertainment

Mill Creek Entertainment is the home entertainment industry’s leading independent studio for Blu-ray, DVD, and digital distribution. With direct sales pipelines to all primary retail and online partners, Mill Creek Entertainment licenses, produces, markets, and distributes a dynamic array of film and television content to the entire North American retail marketplace, both in-store and online. Mill Creek Entertainment’s expansive library includes Oscar®-winning theatrical feature films, Emmy®-winning classic and current TV series, original documentary productions and pop-culture favorites that enlighten, educate, and entertain. Mill Creek Entertainment is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, please visit www.millcreekent.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment is a premier distributor of music, movies, and consumer electronics. We offer over 425,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

