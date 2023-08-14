Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the Immunohistochemistry (IHC) industry is poised to undergo transformative advancements that will redefine diagnostic and research capabilities in the field of pathology and biology. With ongoing developments in antibody technology, automation, and image analysis, IHC techniques will become more precise, efficient, and accessible. Personalized medicine will benefit from IHC's ability to accurately characterize molecular signatures in tissue samples, enabling tailored treatment strategies. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will streamline data interpretation, leading to faster and more reliable diagnostic outcomes. As a result, the IHC industry will play a pivotal role in unraveling intricate disease mechanisms, facilitating novel drug discoveries, and ultimately enhancing patient care on a global scale.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.2 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The use of IHC in the management of metastatic melanoma with the help of PD-L1 IHC immune therapeutics in the recent past has revolutionized immuno-oncology. The technology is also used to predict therapeutic response in two important tumors, i.e., carcinoma of breast and prostate. Thus, the rapidly growing incidence and prevalence of cancer will propel the demand for immunohistochemistry products. Also, in the key market such as US, there are reimbursement models that support the use of digital image analysis for improving the consistency of IHC analysis for clinical use. The availability of reimbursements allows access to IHC assays/tests conducted in pathology laboratories. This is also expected to significantly fuel the demand for IHC assays/tests in the coming years.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.7 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End- User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing significance of companion diagnostics Key Market Drivers Adoption of Digital Pathology Fueling Market Growth

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) market major players covered in the report, such as:

This report categorizes the immunohistochemistry market into the following segments and subsegments:

Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product

Antibodies

Primary antibodies

Secondary antibodies

Reagents

Histological Stains

Blocking Sera and Reagents

Chromogenic Substrates

Fixation Reagents

Organic Solvents

Proteolytic Enzymes

Diluents

Other Reagents (antigen retrieval solutions, stabilizers, controls, and mounting solutions)

Equipment

Slide-staining Systems

Tissue Processing Systems

Slide Scanners

Other Equipment (automated cover slippers, visualization equipment, microtomes, paraffin dispensers, slide labelers, and tissue microarrays)

Kits

IHC Kits for Human tissue

IHC Kits for Animal tissue

Immunohistochemistry Market, by Application

Diagnostic applications

Cancer

Infectious diseases

Autoimmune diseases

Nephrological diseases

Neurological diseases

Other diseases (ophthalmic, cardiovascular, dermatological, and dental diseases)

Research applications

Drug Development and Testing

Other research applications (stem cell research and developmental biology)

Forensic applications

Immunohistochemistry Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Other end users (CROs, pharma & biopharma companies, and forensic laboratories)

Immunohistochemistry Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Immunohistochemistry (IHC) market include:

Manufacturers and Distributors of Immunohistochemistry Products

Third-party Suppliers of Immunohistochemistry Products

Contract Research Organizations

Market Research and Consulting Firms

R&D Centers and Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic Institutions

Diagnostic Laboratories

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland) launched IDH1 R132H (MRQ-67) Rabbit Monoclonal Antibody and the ATRX Rabbit Polyclonal Antibody for use in BenchMark series of instrument for detection of brain cancer.

In October 2022, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland) received US FDA approval for PATHWAY anti-HER2/neu (4B5) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody use as companion diagnostic test to identify metastatic breast cancer patients with low HER2 expression.

In April 2023, Danaher Corporation (US), subsidiary Leica Biosystems received FDA clearance for BOND MMR Antibody Panel, for detection of colorectal cancer.

In November 2022, Danaher Corporation (US), subsidiary Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH acquired Cell IDx, Inc. an immunodiagnostic company offering chromogenic and fluorescent multiplex IHC biomarker profiling products.

In January 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) signed a partnership deal with Akoya Biosciences for developing chromogenic and immunofluorescent multiplex assays. These assays will be used for immunohistochemistry diagnostic solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market:

Who are the key players in the Immunohistochemistry market?

Key players in the Immunohistochemistry market include Hoffmann-LA-Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US).

What are the drivers and opportunities for the Immunohistochemistry market?

The growth of the Immunohistochemistry market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of cancer disease to influence positive market growth, technological advancements in IHC, availability of reimbursements for IHC tests, and adoption of digital pathology. Also, Increasing demand for personalized medicine, growing significance of companion diagnostics, growth opportunities in emerging countries, application of AI in IHC.

Which product segment dominated the immunohistochemistry market?

In 2022, antibodies product segment dominated the immunohistochemistry market which accounted for largest share. Antibodies and Kits segment are seen to be the leading segment with respect to the growth rate during the forecast period as a result of wide applications of monoclonal antibodies in the diagnosis and research of cancer, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases combined with subsequent rise in the chronic diseases

Which application segment of the global immunohistochemistry market is expected to witness the highest growth?

The Diagnostic application segment dominated this market in 2022 and is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is majorly accredited to elements such as the benefits of IHC over traditionally used special enzyme staining techniques that identify only a limited number of proteins, enzymes, and tissue structures.

What is the total CAGR expected to be recorded for the immunohistochemistry market from 2023-2028?

The CAGR is expected to record a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023-2028.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the Immunohistochemistry market by product, application, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches in the Immunohistochemistry market.

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

