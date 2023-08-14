Soft Drinks Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% to surpass US$305 billion by 2028
The soft drinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% to reach US$305.216 billion in 2028 from US$234.739 billion in 2021.
The soft drinks market is a vibrant and prevalent sector catering to a global consumer base, driven by the rising demand for functional and nutrient-enhanced drinks.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the soft drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$305.216 billion by 2028. A prime factor driving the soft drinks market growth is the rising demand for functional and nutrient-enhanced drinks.
The soft drinks market is a vibrant and prevalent sector that provides a diverse selection of non-alcoholic beverages that are recognised for their refreshing and tasty attributes. The market caters to a global customer base seeking thirst-quenching and pleasant experiences, with different alternatives such as carbonated drinks, flavoured waters, and energy beverages. As consumer preferences shift, the soft drinks industry reacts with new flavours, healthier formulas, and more accessible packaging, cementing its position as a major participant in the global beverage scene.
The global soft drinks industry is growing as a result of a variety of variables that determine its expansion and diversity. Diverse flavour innovation: the constant introduction of new and unusual flavours maintains consumer interest, promoting exploration and repeat purchases. Consumers who care about their health: the increased emphasis on health and wellbeing promotes demand for low-calorie, natural, and functional beverages that meet customers' nutritional needs. Convenience and consumption on the go: Due to their convenience and portability, single-serve bottles, cans, and ready-to-drink forms are becoming increasingly popular. Marketing and branding strategies such as effective marketing campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and innovative branding all help to increase customer engagement and loyalty, which in turn helps to drive the market growth.
Rising disposable incomes allow customers to indulge in premium and creative soft drink offers, increasing market revenue. Globalisation and foreign expansion to capitalise on globalisation and different customer tastes, soft drink firms are expanding their reach to foreign markets. Demand for drinks with additional functional advantages, such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, drives market innovation. Innovative beverage packaging solutions, eco-friendly materials, and eye-catching designs increase consumer appeal and contribute to industry development. As consumers seek new experiences, the industry responds by offering a diverse selection of items such as craft sodas, plant-based choices, and artisanal mixes. Untapped markets in emerging countries provide development potential, fueled by urbanisation, changing lifestyles, and increasing retail networks. To summarise, the expansion of the soft drinks market is determined by a mix of changing consumer tastes, health-conscious trends, inventive marketing, and globalisation, resulting in a lively and developing business that responds to shifting needs.
The soft drinks market has been categorized based on packaging, type, distribution channel, and geography. The market has been segmented based on type into carbonated, bottled water, juice drink, functional drink, and others. Packaging is further classified into bottles, canned, and soda foundations.
By region, North America is the dominant region in the soft drinks market. The region's strong customer base, large distribution networks, and inventive marketing methods all contribute to its importance. Market growth is also being driven by the high demand for a range of soft drinks, including carbonated beverages, flavoured waters, and functional drinks. The creation of new goods and formulations is fueled by consumer demands for convenience, health-conscious alternatives, and various flavours. Furthermore, North America's strong retail infrastructure and brand visibility strengthen its position as a key driver of the global soft drinks industry, defining trends and influencing consumption patterns globally.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the global soft drinks market that have been covered include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Dr Pepper/Seven Up Inc., Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Kirin Holdings Company Limited, The Heineken Company, Reed’s Inc., Jones Soda Co., National Beverage Corp., and Arizona Beverage Company among others.
The soft drinks market analytics report segments the market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Carbonated
o Bottled Water
o Juice Drink
o Functional Drink
o Others
• By Packaging
o Bottles
o Canned
o Soda Fountain
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
