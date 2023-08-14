Michaels Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity Celebrating a New Era of Creativity

“Ideas to I-Did-Its” launch campaign inspires customers to tap into their creativity and choose Michaels for “Everything to Create Anything”

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michaels, the best place for all things creative, today unveiled a new brand identity focused on helping core and new customers alike bring their creative ideas to life. Marking its 50th anniversary, Michaels is further establishing itself as the single destination for creatives to get inspired, learn, shop, and create. An updated tagline of “Everything to Create Anything” supports the new brand strategy by expanding to reach the many kinds of creativity represented in Michaels’ assortment. Bold colors, playful fonts, and highly textured macro imagery brings the new strategy to life alongside brand storytelling that connects to the joy and self-expression that creativity evokes in all of us.



“Our customers’ creativity is the driving force of the Michaels brand, and it’s an honor to play a special role in helping them bring their ideas and projects to life,” said Mandy Rassi, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Michaels. “With a new brand strategy and purpose focused on fueling the joy of creativity, Michaels is well-positioned to meet creatives where they are while supporting every step of their journey and continuing to grow as a leader in our category.”

Ideas to I-Did-Its

The new look and feel are launching with a campaign that introduces Michaels as your creative partner, helping turn your ideas into “I did its!” By acknowledging the thrill of the first spark of inspiration and the flicker of doubt that often follows, this new campaign features three ad spots that promise the best tools, guidance, inspiration and value from Michaels to instill confidence and break down barriers to creativity and self-expression.

Bringing Purpose to Life

The brand refresh was designed as a visual reflection of the company’s purpose to “fuel the joy of creativity.” It was developed in partnership with independent agency OKRP as a result of in-depth customer, competitor and company research and analysis, and nods to Michaels’ rich history of supporting artists, makers and creatives while positioning the brand to continue being a leader in creativity for the next 50 years and beyond.

“The new brand look leans into the artful nature of category and how a trip to Michaels makes people feel – the design system is bright, vibrant, textural, and has no shortage of glitter or multicolor pom poms,” explained Andrea Knowles, Creative Director at OKRP. “People love going to Michaels and having that tactile experience, so we wanted to celebrate how ownable that is through the work.”

The new design system features the same logo and iconic Michaels red, but reimagined with updated fonts, accent colors and bold graphics that highlight the tactile nature of the creative products that inspire its customers. The roll-out has already begun in stores and online and will continue over the coming weeks, encompassing every customer touchpoint from video to digital marketing to store signage and the online experience.

Creating a Pathway for Growth

This revitalized brand identity marks the next stage of growth for Michaels as the retailer caters to a wider audience of creatives to drive demand while meeting changing customer needs. To position itself for future success and increase relevance while maintaining engagement and trust with its core customers, the retailer has worked to transform its brand strategy and optimize its media mix by investing in new channels and innovations to meet creatives where they are today and in the future.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc, our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity. As the leading creative destination in North America, we operate over 1,290 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise, and MakerPlace, a dedicated handmade goods marketplace. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com

