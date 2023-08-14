Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market to Reach $290.0 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

The realm of testing, inspection, and certification encompasses a range of essential services such as audits, inspections, testing, verification, quality assurance, and product/equipment certification.

Burlingame, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, " Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market, By Type (Management Systems Certification, Third-Party Inspection, ASME, Others), By Vertical (Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Life Sciences, Power & Utilities, Food, Beverages, and Agriculture Transportation, Automotive & Aerospace, Consumer Products and Goods, Construction, Metals and Minerals, Industrial Goods.), - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030.” According to the report, the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is estimated to be valued at $51.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2821

Analysts’ Views on Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) is a tool or software which helps conformity assessment bodies worldwide to provide services ranging from auditing and inspection to testing, verification, quality assurance, and certification. It is a crucial process that helps ensure that products, services, and systems meet the required standards, regulations, and quality expectations. These services are essential across various end-use industries to verify that products are safe, reliable, and compliant with relevant standards or regulations. TIC also helps build trust among consumers, regulators, or stakeholders by providing evidence of quality and compliance.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market:

Growing emphasis on quality and safety of the product or service is one of the key trends expected to augment growth of the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. For instance, consumers across the globe are becoming more aware of product safety, quality, and sustainability. Consumers want assurance that the products they buy meet the required standards or regulations. TIC tool/software help end-use industries to validate the safety, quality, and sustainability of their products, and thus, there is an increasing demand for TIC services. Moreover, testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services help reduce yield recalls and maintain compliance with regulatory authorities and standards governing different sectors.

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market – Drivers

Stringent government regulations to augment market growth

The adoption or demand for TIC services is increasing due to stringent government regulations to ensure product safety, quality, or sustainability. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), an agency of the US Government, is empowered by federal law to set safety standards, monitor adherence to those requirements, and impose product bans when necessary. Product safety rules and regulations are examined regularly by the commission. Moreover, the mission of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is to protect the public against unreasonable risks of injury associated with consumer products. This in turn is expected to drive market growth.

Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 225.1 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 3.2% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 290.0 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Poland, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Poland, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Segments covered: By Type: Management Systems Certification, Third-Party Inspection, ASME, Others

By Vertical: Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Life Sciences, Power & Utilities, Food, Beverages, and Agriculture Transportation, Automotive & Aerospace, Consumer Products and Goods, Construction, Metals and Minerals, Industrial Goods. Companies covered: SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, TUV Rheinland Group, Intertek Group PLC, ALS Limited, DNV GL, MISTRAS, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., ABS Group, and ASTM International. Growth Drivers: Increasing trade in counterfeit & defective pharmaceutical products Restraints & Challenges: High Costs

Complex Regulatory Environment

Introduction of advanced technologies to propel market growth

The introduction of novel/advanced technologies in various end-use industries (including food and beverage, healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing) has increased the use of TIC tools/services as they promote the safe development and adoption of technologies while maintaining compliance. In January 2022, SGS announced a collaboration with Microsoft. The collaboration will integrate Microsoft’s cross-industry expertise, advanced data solutions and technologies (such as IoT or AI), and SGS global network and leading industry competence to develop innovative solutions for the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry’s customers.

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market – Restrain

High cost of TIC services to hamper the market growth

One of the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is the high cost of TIC services. Several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially those in emerging economies, operate with limited financial resources and may find it difficult to invest in software solution, such as TIC, due to the high cost of these services. The cost associated with obtaining certification and conducting regular inspections can strain the financial resources of these SMEs, limiting their ability to invest in TIC services.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2821

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market – Opportunities

Increasing use or adoption of TIC services is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. TIC services are applicable in various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, food industry, pharmaceuticals, chemical industry, and other industries. These services help in increasing efficiency of production to reduce error by minimizing risk. In November 2021, SGS opened a new laboratory to enhance its chemical testing capabilities in China. A lab will provide a range of services, including medical device testing, drug packaging material testing, pharmaceutical and raw material testing, medical consumable testing, and extractable and leachable Testing, among others.

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market - Key Developments

In January 2022, Temasek Holdings Limited, an investment company owned by the Government of Singapore, announced the acquisition of Element Materials Technology, a prominent provider of testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services.

In June 2021, Intertek launched Tradeable to support validation of suppliers or manufacturers and production, shipment, and goods handling processes across international supply chain. Tradeable will help customers mitigate trade related risks enabling them to trade with confidence.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. The global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing trade in counterfeit and defective products.

On the basis of By Type: Management Systems Certification Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing adoption or use of testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services.

On the basis of Vertical: Food and Beverages Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing incidence of foodborne diseases.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations, growing adoption of novel/advanced technologies, and increasing adoption of TIC services in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market include SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, TUV Rheinland Group, Intertek Group PLC, ALS Limited, DNV GL, MISTRAS, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., ABS Group, and ASTM International, among others.

For Report Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2821

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market , By Type : Management Systems Certification Third-Party Inspection ASME Others

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market , By Vertical : Oil and Gas Chemicals Life Sciences Power & Utilities Food, Beverages, and Agriculture Transportation Automotive & Aerospace Consumer Products and Goods Construction Metals and Minerals Industrial Goods

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market , By Region : North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Portable thermal imager Market, By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Application (Detection & Measurement, Monitoring & Inspection, Personal Vision Systems, Search & Rescue, Security & Surveillance, Others), By End-use Industry (Defense, Public Safety, Industrial (Oil and Gas, Utility, etc.), Healthcare, Others), And By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Collaborative Robot Market, By Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 6-10 Kg, 11 Kg, and Above 11 Kg), By Component (Hardware and Software), By Application (Welding and Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling and Disassembling, Processing, Dispensing/ Painting / Spraying, and Others (Molding, Quality Testing, etc.)), By End use Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Metals and Machining, Plastic and Polymers, and Others (Retail, Electronics, Furniture and Equipment, etc.)), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com