Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Second quarter 2023 revenue grew 266% year-over-year to $1.31 million compared to $0.36 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Second quarter 2023 gross profit grew 445% to $0.82 million (representing gross margin of 62.3%) vs. $0.15 million in the prior year period (representing gross margin of 41.8%)
  • Second quarter 2023 total operating expenses increased 56% to $2.12 million vs. $1.36 million in the prior year period
  • Second quarter 2023 net loss to common shareholders expanded to $1.29 million vs. net $1.26 million net loss in the prior year period
  • Cash at June 30, 2023 was $4.05 million vs. $6.70 million at December 31, 2022

“We made significant progress in reducing our sequential cash burn in the second quarter by 35%, as cash burn improved from approximately $940,000 in the first quarter, excluding one-time costs related to the Contentellect acquisition, to approximately $600,000 in the second quarter,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells. “There were cross-trends in some line items on the income statement that may mask this trend, along with a $189,000 impairment charge for a write-down in some of our smaller assets, but this is the main takeaway from our second quarter financial performance. This is consistent with comments from the first quarter regarding some one-time items and carryover expenses from 2022 being absent in subsequent quarters.

“Revenue stabilized sequentially and was rather flat, but we believe some of the AI tools we are developing will be incremental to our revenue base. Additionally, we believe previously announced new leadership at WPFolio and Proofread Anywhere will help us optimize revenue performance from these cornerstone acquisitions last fall.

“We continue to explore options for growth capital to make additional acquisitions. Meanwhile, we will continue to focus on reducing our cash burn and optimizing our organic revenue opportunities. We also continue to develop AI tools that we believe could have a significant impact on business development opportunities as well as help us further optimize our revenue opportunities and effectively manage expenses,” concluded Mr. Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
  June 30
2023 		  December 31
2022
 		 
Assets  
   
Current Assets:  
Cash and cash equivalents   4,052,355       6,701,122    
Accounts receivable, net   106,357       137,598    
Inventory   117,983       105,129    
Prepaids and other current assets   164,389       212,180    
Total Current Assets   4,441,084       7,156,029    
       
Intangible assets   4,185,362       3,864,618    
Goodwill   4,243,718       4,209,126    
Due from related party   129,526       111,720    
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method   154,007       154,007    
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method   277,155       280,326    
       
Total Assets $ 13,430,852     $ 15,775,826    
   
Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity  
   
Current Liabilities:  
Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 352,223     $ 550,454    
Dividends payable   46,620       54,404    
Acquisition notes payable   2,416,323       2,456,323    
Notes payable   19,215       68,959    
Contingent consideration   60,000       60,000    
Deferred revenue   247,322       113,251    
Total Current Liabilities   3,141,703       3,303,391    
       
Total Liabilities   3,141,703       3,303,391    
   
Commitments and Contingencies  
 
Stockholders' Equity:  
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized  
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 69,660 issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022;		   70       70    
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,110,195 issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022;		   5,110       5,110    
Additional paid-in capital   20,434,371       19,950,774    
Accumulated other comprehensive income   109,557       96,971    
Accumulated deficit   (10,259,959 )     (7,580,490 )  
Total Stockholders' Equity   10,289,149       12,472,435    
     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,430,852     $ 15,775,826    
 


 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended
June 30,		   For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
   
Revenue, services $ 295,750     $ 68,143     $ 688,151     $ 186,130    
Revenue, product sales   1,014,293       289,679       1,973,626       557,615    
Total Revenue   1,310,043       357,822       2,661,777       743,745    
         
Cost of revenue, services   129,622       55,416       433,786       183,755    
Cost of revenue, product sales   364,850       152,697       669,207       249,127    
Total cost of revenue   494,472       208,113       1,102,993       432,882    
               
Gross profit   815,571       149,710       1,558,784       310,863    
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative   1,572,825       1,035,463       3,192,205       1,769,753    
Professional fees   303,443       161,751       627,828       268,383    
Impairment of intangible assets   189,937       -       189,937       -    
Acquisition costs   57,393       163,307       208,007       240,468    
Total operating expenses   2,123,598       1,360,521       4,217,977       2,278,604    
         
Loss from operations   (1,308,027 )     (1,210,811 )     (2,659,193 )     (1,967,741 )  
         
Other income (expense)        
Equity method income   5,207       6,309       12,095       16,488    
Dividend income   247       1,333       1,516       1,718    
Interest income (expense), net   2,626       1,144       58,758       (1,256 )  
Other income   5,822       1,354       8,624       1,354    
Impairment of investments   -       (29,557 )     -       (29,557 )  
Loss on sale of asset   -       (34,306 )     -       (34,306 )  
Total other income   13,902       (53,723 )     80,993       (45,559 )  
         
Loss before income taxes   (1,294,125 )     (1,264,534 )     (2,578,200 )     (2,013,300 )  
         
Income tax (provision) benefit   -       -       -       -    
         
Net loss   (1,294,125 )     (1,264,534 )     (2,578,200 )     (2,013,300 )  
         
Preferred Dividends   (50,244 )     (45,728 )     (101,269 )     (88,848 )  
Net loss to common shareholders $ (1,344,369 )   $ (1,310,262 )   $ (2,679,469 )   $ (2,102,148 )  
               
Net loss per common shareholder              
Basic and diluted $ (0.26 )   $ (0.56 )   $ (0.52 )   $ (0.89 )  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic and diluted   5,110,195       2,355,045       5,110,195       2,354,560    
 


 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
 
  2023   2022  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities    
Net loss $ (2,578,200 )   $ (2,013,300 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:		  
Stock-based compensation expense   483,597       459,845    
Equity method income   (12,095 )     (16,488 )  
Dividends received from equity method investment   15,266       17,607    
Loss on sale of asset   -       34,306    
Amortization of intangible assets   361,108       -    
Impairment of intangible assets   189,937       -    
Net change in:      
Accounts receivable   31,241       (23,026 )  
Inventory   (12,854 )     (9,797 )  
Prepaids and other current assets   47,791       (51,635 )  
Accounts payable and other current liabilities   (198,231 )     72,638    
Due to joint ventures   (17,806 )     (31,796 )  
Deferred revenue   134,071       3,980    
Due to related parties   -       (480 )  
       
        Net cash used in operating activities   (1,556,175 )     (1,558,146 )  
     
Cash Flows from Investing Activities    
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets   -       45,694    
Cash paid to acquire business   (850,000 )     -    
Investments in joint ventures   -       (22,500 )  
        Net cash used in investing activities   (850,000 )     23,194    
     
Cash Flows from Financing Activities    
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock   -       316,500    
Payments of preferred dividends   (109,053 )     (44,995 )  
Payment of contribution to joint venture note payable   -       (35,000 )  
Payments on acquisition note payable   (40,000 )     -    
Proceeds from notes payable   -       44,000    
Payments on note payables   (49,744 )     (31,151 )  
       
        Net cash provided by financing activities   (198,797 )     249,354    
     
Effect of foreign currency translation   (43,795 )     -    
       
Net Change in Cash   (2,648,767 )     (1,285,598 )  
Cash, Beginning of Period   6,701,122       1,710,318    
       
Cash, End of Period   4,052,355     $ 424,720    
     
Cash Paid For:    
Income Taxes $ -     $ -    
Interest $ 18,836     $ 1,256    
 


