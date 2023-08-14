Unveiling the growth trajectory of Fermented Drinks, an over US$8 billion market
The fermented drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% over the analyzed period to reach a market size of US$15.214 billion by 2028.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global fermented drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$15.214 billion by 2028.
Fermented drinks are beverages that are produced via fermentation where microorganisms such as bacteria, yeast, or fungi convert sugars into alcohol, carbon dioxide, and other byproducts. This process not only enhances the flavor and aroma of the drinks but can also offer potential health benefits due to the presence of probiotics and other bioactive compounds.
Various collaborations and technological advancements are driving the fermented drinks market growth. For instance, Arla Foods Ingredients introduced a fermented protein beverage in November 2022. The company's new beverage, which enhances fermented protein drinks is based on Lacprodan HYDRO.365 and Nutrilac FO-8571, which are both made from 100% whey.
The fermented drinks market is segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages depending on the type. The alcoholic fermented beverages segment is contemplated to grow significantly due to the improved purchasing power and changing lifestyle which have accelerated alcoholic beverage demand. For instance, in 2019, 8.4% of EU adults used alcohol daily, 28.8% weekly, and 22.8% monthly as per the Eurostat data. Moreover, according to the World Health Organisation, per capita alcohol consumption in Europe was 9.5 liters in 2021, which is comparable to 24 liters of spirit, 80 liters of wine, and 190 liters of beer.
The fermented drinks market is segmented into dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and others based on the source. Fermented fruit-based drinks such as kombucha and fruit kvass have gained significant attention in recent years. Kombucha, in particular, has witnessed substantial growth due to its perceived health benefits and unique flavor profile leading to more product launches and consumption. For instance, Yorkshire Tea launched its own two kombucha drinks in April 2023 in collaboration with HOLOS Kombucha. It is a tangy and lightly-sparkling chilled drink with a gentle fermented kick.
The fermented drinks market has been segmented into two types based on the distribution channel: offline and online. The online distribution channel has become increasingly popular as it offers the convenience of shopping from home, price & product comparison, and a wide range of other options. Moreover, various food and beverages specific online shopping application has been launched in the market strengthening the online segment. For instance, Keventer launched the online food & beverage platform Keventer eStore App in December 2020.
According to geographical segmentation, North America is anticipated to hold a sizable share of the fermented drinks market during the forecast period owing to the growing consumption of probiotics for better health and nutrition, increasing disposable income, growing demand for packaged beverages, and fermented drink launches by the prominent players. For instance, Danone North America launched the Activia+ multi-benefit probiotic yogurt drink in June 2022. It contains billions of active and live probiotics to enhance intestinal health.
The research study includes coverage of Farmhouse Culture Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc, BioZen LLC, RCL Foods Limited, Saba Kombucha, Natural Enzymes Limited, HAKUTSURU SAKE Brewing Co. Ltd., and Remedy Drinks among other significant players in the fermented drinks market.
The analytics report segments the fermented drinks market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Alcoholic Beverages
o Non-Alcoholic Beverages
• By Source
o Dairy Products
o Fruits
o Vegetables
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Offline
o Online
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o The Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
