Abacus Life Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

- Revenue Grew 30% Year-over-Year to $18.3 Million -

- Increased Originations Capital Deployment by 88% Year-over-Year to $59.7 Million -

- Net Income Increased 40% Year-over-Year to $6.4 Million -

- Adjusted EBITDA Grew 33% Year-over-Year to $8.8 Million -

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Our strong second quarter results continue to validate Abacus' differentiated business model and further contribute to our long track record of sustainable and profitable growth,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus Life. “In addition to our continued progress, we were very pleased to successfully complete our public listing post-quarter end, a milestone for our long-term growth ambitions. Our proven business model, expert team, and our wealth of data and innovative technology positions us well to execute on our strategic initiatives, take advantage of the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead, and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total revenue grew 30% to $18.3 million, compared to $14.1 million in the prior-year period
  • Originations capital deployment increased 88% to $59.7 million, compared to $31.9 million in the prior-year period; number of policy originations grew 4% to 141, compared to 135 in the prior-year period
  • Total operating expenses (excluding unrealized gains and losses and change in fair value) were $4.3 million, compared to $4.6 million in the prior-year period
  • Net income increased 40% to $6.4 million, compared to $4.6 million in the prior-year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 33% to $8.8 million, compared to $6.6 million in the prior-year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48.4%, compared to 47.0% in the prior-year period
  • Annualized Return on invested capital (ROIC) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of 28.5%
  • Annualized Return on equity (ROE) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of 16.0%

Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Active management revenue increased 38% to $11.0 million, compared to $8.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to maturities of policies accounted for under the investment method.
  • Total revenue from portfolio servicing segment was $0.4 million, roughly comparable to the prior-year period.
  • Originations revenue at Abacus Settlements nearly quadrupled to $2.7 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to higher pricing on the sale of broker policies which led to higher commission fees.
  • Related party revenue at Abacus Settlements was $4.1 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in Nova Origination sales and transaction fee reimbursements, partially offset by increased LMA Originations services.
  • Net income increased 40% to $6.4 million, compared to $4.6 million in the prior-year period, driven by strong top-line performance and managing costs efficiently.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 33% to $8.8 million, compared to $6.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to strong revenue growth, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained strong at 48.4% for the quarter, compared to 47.0% in the prior-year period.

Liquidity and Capital

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.6 million, balance sheet policy assets of $66.5 million and outstanding long-term debt at fair value of $66.2 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

A webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be held today beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus Life’s investor relations website at ir.abacuslifesettlements.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9716 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6779 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.abacuslifesettlements.com for one year following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including ‎statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," ‎‎"intend," "anticipate," "goals," "prospects," or similar words, are forward-looking ‎statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of ‎‎1995 regarding the Company's plans and performance. These statements are ‎based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of ‎this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may ‎differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements as the ‎result of risks, uncertainties and other factors including, but not limited to: the ‎fact that our loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover ‎our actual losses; the failure to properly price our insurance policies; the ‎geographic concentration of our business; the cyclical nature of our industry; the ‎impact of regulation on our business; the effects of competition; failing to sustain ‎our relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet our investment ‎objectives; the inability to acquire additional capital on favorable terms; the ‎effects of acts of terrorism and the factors set forth in the Company's filings with ‎the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this release. Any forward –looking statements speak only as of their dates. The Company does not ‎undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking ‎statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after ‎the date of this release.‎

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. Since 2004, the Company has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $2.9 billion in face value of policies purchased, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximize the value of their life insurance.

Over the past 19 years, the Company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by an 84-person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company has serviced approximately $950 million in policies and has managed assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds.

Abacus’ leadership team averages 20+ years of experience and consists of innovators since the life settlements industry’s inception in the mid-90s.

The Company is a proud member of the Life Insurance Settlements Association (LISA) and complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

www.Abacuslife.com

Contact:
Abacus Life Investor Relations
investors@abacuslife.com

Abacus Life Public Relations
press@abacuslife.com


ABACUS LIFE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  June 30,
2023
(unaudited)
 		      December 31,
2022		  
ASSETS              
               
CURRENT ASSETS:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,611,122     $ 30,052,823  
Accounts receivable   192,595       10,448  
Related party receivable   78,310       198,364  
Due from affiliates   10,473,748       2,904,646  
Other receivables   21,252       -  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   829,595       116,646  
               
Total current assets   32,206,622       33,282,927  
     
Property and equipment, net   177,931       18,617  
Intangible assets, net   32,900,000       -  
Goodwill   140,287,000       -  
Operating right-of-use assets   240,816       77,011  
Life settlement policies, at cost   9,889,610       8,716,111  
Life settlement policies, at fair value   56,685,617       13,809,352  
Available for sale securities, at fair value   1,000,000       1,000,000  
Other investments   1,600,000       1,300,000  
Due from members and affiliates   75,582       -  
State security deposit   206,873       -  
Certificate of deposit   262,500       -  
Other assets, at fair value   1,801,886       890,829  
               
TOTAL ASSETS $ 277,334,437     $ 59,094,847  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Accrued expenses $ 524,400     $ -  
Accounts payable   401,500       40,014  
Operating lease liabilities - current portion   227,561       48,127  
Due to members and affiliates   10,415,154       263,785  
Due to owners   717,429       -  
Contract liabilities - deposits on pending settlements   981,217       -  
Accrued transaction costs   182,571       908,256  
Other current liabilities   258,759       42,227  
Income taxes payable   185,831       -  
           
Total current liabilities   13,894,422       1,302,409  
     
SPV purchase and sale note   25,000,000       -  
Long-term debt, at fair value   66,165,396       28,249,653  
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion   16,864       29,268  
Deferred tax liability   9,320,240       1,363,820  
Warrant liability   2,438,600       -  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES   116,835,522       30,945,150  
           
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (11)    
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)    
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares;
62,961,688 shares issued and outstanding		   6,296       -  
LMA members’ capital   -       50,000  
Additional paid-in capital   188,641,886       660,000  
Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit)   (29,382,362 )     25,487,323  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   877,306       1,052,836  
Non-controlling interest   355,789       899,538  
           
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)   160,498,915       28,149,697  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 277,334,437     $ 59,094,847  
 
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.


 
ABACUS LIFE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
               
REVENUES:              
Portfolio servicing revenue              
Related party servicing revenue   329,629     $ 419,253  
Portfolio Servicing revenue   24,737       169  
Total portfolio servicing revenue   354,366       419,422  
Active management revenue              
Investment Income from life insurance policies held using investment method   8,263,499       5,965,466  
Change in fair value of life insurance policies (policies held using fair value method)   2,760,900       2,014,013  
Total active management revenue   11,024,399       7,979,479  
               
Total revenues   11,378,765       8,398,901  
               
COST OF REVENUES (excluding depreciation stated below)              
Cost of revenue   973,400       666,119  
Total cost of revenue   973,400       666,119  
     
Gross Profit   10,405,365       7,732,782  
     
OPERATING EXPENSES:    
Sales and marketing   683,841       1,019,498  
General and administrative expenses   577,539       5,499  
Unrealized gain on life settlement policies   -       -  
Loss on change in fair value of debt   1,445,229       333,879  
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments   (672,936 )     1,039,022  
Depreciation   1,098       1,098  
Total operating expenses   2,034,771       2,398,996  
           
Operating Income $ 8,370,594     $ 5,333,786  
               
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)    
Interest (expense)   (584,075 )     -  
Interest income   -       -  
Other income (expense)   121,601       (127,455 )
Total other income (expense)   (462,474 )     (127,455 )
     
Net income before provision for income taxes   7,908,120       5,206,331  
Provision for income taxes   (1,184,571 )     (120,132 )
               
NET INCOME   6,723,549       5,086,199  
               
LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST   (26,596 )     406,641  
               
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS   6,750,145       4,679,558  
               


ABACUS SETTLEMENTS, LLC
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
 
  Three Months Ended June 30
    2023       2022  
Origination revenue $ 2,745,339     $ 743,388  
Related party revenue   4,139,351       4,948,528  
Total revenue   6,884,690       5,691,916  
Cost of revenue   2,407,021       956,625  
Related party cost of revenue   2,490,959       2,615,307  
Total cost of revenue   4,897,980       3,571,932  
Gross Profit   1,986,710       2,119,984  
       
OPERATING EXPENSES:      
General and administrative expenses   2,297,577       2,208,051  
Depreciation   2,561       3,048  
Total operating expenses   2,300,138       2,211,099  
       
Income (Loss) from operations   (313,428 )     (91,115 )
       
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)      
Interest income   1,193       599  
Interest (expense)   (5,863 )     -  
Other income   -       273  
Total other income (expense)   (4,670 )     872  
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes   (318,098 )     (90,243 )
Provision for income taxes   -       -  
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE   (318,098 )     (90,243 )
       
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE UNITS USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME (LOSS) PER UNIT:      
Basic $ 400       400  
Diluted $ 400       400  
       
NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER UNIT:      
Basic earnings per unit $ (795.25 )   $ (225.61 )
Diluted earnings per unit $ (795.25 )   $ (225.61 )
       
See accompanying notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statement      


 
PROFORMA COMBINED (ABACUS LIFE, INC. AND ABACUS SETTLEMENTS, LLC)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
                 
  Q2 2023   Q2 2022   Increase   % Increase  
                 
Revenue                
Origination Revenue 6,884,690   5,691,916   1,192,774   21 %
Portfolio & Servicing Revenue 354,366   419,422   (65,056 ) (16 %)
Active Management Revenue 11,024,399   7,979,479   3,044,920   38 %
Total Revenue 18,263,455   14,090,817   4,172,638   30 %
           
Cost of Revenue          
Origination Cost of Revenue 4,897,980   3,571,932   1,326,048   37 %
Portfolio & Servicing Cost of Revenue 973,400   666,119   307,281   46 %
Total Cost of Revenue 5,871,380   4,238,051   1,633,329   39 %
           
Gross Profit 12,392,075   9,852,766   2,539,309   26 %
           
Expenses          
Operating Expenses (Abacus & LMA) 4,334,909   4,610,095   (275,186 ) (6 %)
Other (Income)/Expense 467,144   126,583   340,561   269 %
Income Tax Provision / (Benefit) 1,184,571   120,132   1,064,439   886 %
Non-Controlling Interest Income / (Loss) (26,596 ) 406,641   (433,237 ) (107 %)
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 6,432,047   4,589,315   1,842,732   40 %
           
EBITDA 8,833,118   6,619,991   2,213,127   33 %
           
Capital Deployed through Abacus 59,764,389   31,809,025   27,955,364   88 %
3rd Party Capital Deployed through LMA 20,638,467   46,274,631   (25,636,164 ) (55 %)
Total Capital Deployed 80,402,856   78,083,657   2,319,199   3 %

Primary Logo

