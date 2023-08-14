SPAR Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Quarter Revenues Down 3%, up 1% on a Constant Currency, with Continued Expansion of Gross Margins and Improved Cash

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Mike Matacunas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Although consolidated net revenues in the quarter were softer due to U.S. client store remodels that moved out in the calendar, our U.S. merchandising services business had another strong quarter with 16% growth, our Brazil business was up 18%, Canada up 48% and Mexico up 9%. Year to date revenue is up 3%, margin up 140 basis points and EBITDA is up 13%. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $2.6 million or 3.9% of sales, and we generated cash from operating activities of $6.7 million for the first six months of the year. We ended the quarter with $19.8 million of total liquidity, including $10.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, and we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet.

“The Company has been exploring strategic alternatives since late last year. We are maintaining strength and resilience in our financial and liquidity positions, and although sales softened somewhat this quarter, our gross margins expanded through our internal initiatives, pricing and diversified services. We continue to maintain positive, long-term relationships with blue chip consumer goods and retail companies. We do not have an update today on the review of our strategic alternatives; however, we are committed to growing the business, serving our clients and supporting our employees and joint venture partners,” concluded Matacunas.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $65.9 million, comprised of $52.1 million from Americas (79.0%) and $8.2 million from EMEA (12.4%), and $5.7 million from APAC (8.6%). Total net revenue decreased by 2.7%, up 0.8% on a constant currency basis, and Americas revenues declined over the prior year by 2.2%, EMEA declined by 10.3%, and APAC increased by 5.0% from the prior year quarter.

Gross profit was $13.1 million, or 19.9% of revenues, compared to $12.9 million, or 19.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. This 80-basis point improvement in gross profit margins was due to a number of planned initiatives, which included improved contract terms and pricing, system enhancements and other cost containments, as well as services mix shifts in the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $10.6 million, or 16.1% of revenues (15.9% of revenues excluding non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives), compared to $10.1 million, or 14.9% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives were $111 thousand during the second quarter.

Operating income was $2.0 million, down 15.3%, versus operating income of $2.4 million from the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $639 thousand, or $0.03 per share, compared to net income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. of $1.1 million, or $0.05 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the quarter was $696 thousand, or $0.03 per share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the 2023 quarter was $2.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the 2023 quarter was $1.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted non-GAAP Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

First Six Months 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $130.3 million, comprised of $100.7 million from Americas (77.3%) and $17.9 million from EMEA (13.7%), and $11.8 million from APAC (9.0%). Total net revenue increased by 2.8%, up 6.2% on a constant currency basis, and Americas revenues increased over the prior year by 4.6%, EMEA decreased by 2.4%, and APAC decreased by 3.7% from the prior year period.

Gross profit was $27.2 million, or 20.9% of revenues, compared to $24.8 million, or 19.5% of revenues, in the prior year period. This 140-basis point improvement in gross profit margins was due to a number of planned initiatives, which included improved contract terms and pricing, system enhancements and other cost containments.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $21.1 million, or 16.2% of revenues (15.8% of revenues excluding non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives), compared to $19.3 million, or 15.3% of revenues, in the prior year period. Non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives were $428 thousand during the first half of 2023.

Operating income was $5.1 million, up 16.3%, versus operating income of $4.4 million from the prior year period.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $1.5 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to net income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per share, in the half-year period a year ago. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (2) in the period was $1.9 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.07 per share, in the year-ago period.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (2) in the 2023 period was $6.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the 2023 period was $4.5 million, compared to $3.6 million in the prior year.

(2) Adjusted non-GAAP Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

Financial Position as of June 30, 2023

The Company’s total worldwide liquidity at the end of the first half was $19.8 million, with $10.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $8.9 million of unused availability as of June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $6.7 million and was primarily due to working capital changes. The Company ended the six months with positive net working capital of $27.2 million at June 30, 2023.

Conference Call

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 65,936 $ 67,799 $ 130,316 $ 126,794 Related party - cost of revenues 1,682 2,521 3,179 4,666 Cost of revenues 51,158 52,330 99,903 97,348 Gross profit 13,096 12,948 27,234 24,780 Selling, general and administrative expense 10,605 10,084 21,061 19,338 Depreciation and amortization 494 507 1,026 1,017 Operating income 1,997 2,357 5,147 4,425 Interest expense, net 478 178 868 328 Other income, net (125 ) (149 ) (183 ) (237 ) Income before income tax expense 1,644 2,328 4,462 4,334 Income tax expense 538 715 1,579 1,266 Net income 1,106 1,613 2,883 3,068 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (467 ) (464 ) (1,378 ) (1,247 ) Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 639 $ 1,149 $ 1,505 $ 1,821 Basic income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 0.03 0.05 0.06 0.08 Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 Weighted-average common shares outstanding– basic 23,250 21,808 23,182 21,696 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 23,392 21,935 23,337 21,831

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,916 $ 9,345 Accounts receivable, net 63,018 63,714 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,779 7,861 Total current assets 78,713 80,920 Property and equipment, net 3,172 3,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,856 969 Goodwill 1,715 1,708 Intangible assets, net 1,501 2,040 Deferred income taxes, net 4,100 3,766 Other assets 2,019 1,934 Total assets $ 93,076 $ 94,598 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,334 $ 10,588 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,965 20,261 Due to affiliates 3,079 2,964 Customer incentives and deposits 2,327 2,399 Lines of credit and short-term loans 15,906 17,980 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 877 363 Total current liabilities 51,488 54,555 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 978 606 Long-term debt 1,033 1,376 Total liabilities 53,499 56,537 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 2,000,000 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 721,420 shares and 854,753 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 7 9 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 47,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 23,438,222 and 23,059,138 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 23,232,739 shares and 22,853,653 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 233 229 Treasury stock, at cost, 205,485 shares and 205,485 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (285 ) (285 ) Additional paid-in capital 20,845 20,708 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,525 ) (4,941 ) Retained earnings 8,212 6,707 Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 24,487 22,427 Non-controlling interest 15,090 15,634 Total stockholders’ equity 39,577 38,061 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 93,076 $ 94,598

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,883 $ 3,068 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,026 1,017 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 256 483 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries 38 53 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 111 - Share-based compensation expense 134 280 Majority stockholders change in control agreement - (420 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,205 (9,438 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,118 (1,971 ) Accounts payable (803 ) 1,413 Operating lease liabilities (256 ) (483 ) Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, due to affiliates and customer incentives and deposits (968 ) 2,470 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,744 (3,528 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (717 ) (794 ) Net cash used in investing activities (717 ) (794 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under line of credit 47,340 21,885 Repayments under line of credit (50,003 ) (14,446 ) Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests (473 ) - Distribution to noncontrolling investors (1,196 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,332 ) 7,439 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (124 ) (4,188 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,571 (1,071 ) Cash, cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,345 13,473 Cash, cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,916 $ 12,402

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2022 2021 Net Revenues: Americas $ 52,083 $ 53,274 $ 100,661 $ 96,253 APAC 5,658 5,386 11,758 12,205 EMEA 8,195 9,139 17,897 18,336 Total net revenues $ 65,936 $ 67,799 $ 130,316 $ 126,794 Operating income: Americas $ 2,038 $ 2,636 $ 4,553 $ 4,419 APAC (97 ) (713 ) (289 ) (1,155 ) EMEA 56 434 883 1,161 Total operating income $ 1,997 $ 2,357 $ 5,147 $ 4,425

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) review of strategic alternatives, (vi) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:

SPAR Group, Inc. Net income (Loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. $ 639 $ 1,149 1,505 1,821 Add-back Adjusted EBIDTA (net of taxes) 57 103 444 (71 ) Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 696 $ 1,252 1,949 1,750 Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 Add-back Adjusted EBIDTA (net of taxes) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (0.00 ) Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

SPAR Group, Inc. Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Net Income $ 1,106 $ 1,613 $ 2,883 $ 3,068 Depreciation and amortization 494 507 1,026 1,017 Interest expense, net 478 178 868 328 Income tax expense 538 715 1,579 1,266 Other expense (income), net (125 ) (149 ) (183 ) (237 ) Consolidated EBITDA 2,491 2,864 6,173 5,443 Review of strategic alternatives 111 - 428 - Share based compensation (39 ) 130 134 280 Legal Costs / Settlements - non recurring - - - (368 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2,563 2,994 6,735 5,355 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest (959 ) (861 ) (2,234 ) (1,740 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 1,604 $ 2,133 $ 4,501 $ 3,615

Note: We report non‑GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled "Statement Regarding Use of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non‑GAAP measures, and the table entitled "GAAP to Non‑GAAP Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of GAAP to non‑GAAP measures.