LightRiver and Infinera to Showcase the Power of Next-Gen Coherent Pluggables in Delivering High-speed Business Services in Multi-Vendor Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif. and CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and LightRiver announced today the successful completion of a multi-vendor interoperability technology demonstration that leverages the latest generation of coherent pluggable solutions and validates how network orchestration can provide substantial improvements in network efficiency and enable new high-speed business services. The demonstration is based on Infinera’s ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggable technology and LightRiver’s netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software combined with Infinera’s Intelligent Pluggables Manager (IPM) software, providing seamless multi-vendor network automation.



The innovative multi-vendor demonstration illustrates how LightRiver’s netFLEX® along with Infinera’s IPM can enable seamless network operation of multi-vendor networks leveraging the efficiencies of intelligent coherent pluggable solutions in conjunction with the latest generation of routers and FTTX PON solutions. The demonstration includes Infinera’s ICE-X line of intelligent coherent pluggables deployed in third-party host devices, including routers from Juniper Networks operating over a Smartoptics open ROADM system and the leading FTTX PON solution.

The demonstration validates how network operators can leverage next-generation coherent pluggables to provide significant improvement in network efficiencies and expand network capacity by as much as 40 times, while also delivering new high-speed business services to currently underserved remote rural areas, including over single-fiber FTTX PON infrastructures.

“This demonstration highlights how disruptive and comprehensive technologies like Infinera’s ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggable solution provides network operators visibility to the optical layer of their network that was previously missing to deliver an accurate view to streamline operations,” said Tom Burns, General Manager of Optical Modules & Coherent Solutions Group at Infinera. “Infinera remains committed to delivering industry-leading open optical networking solutions, and we are proud to collaborate with LightRiver and other industry vendors to validate that these multi-layered disaggregated solutions can be rapidly deployed and managed.”

"Illustrating the power of LightRiver's netFLEX® network automation platform alongside Infinera's ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggable technology is a great opportunity for our companies to show how collectively we can help network operators improve efficiency and speeds,” added Matt Briley, SVP of Global Sales & Network Solutions Engineering at LightRiver. “Specifically, this multi-vendor integration showcases how next-gen network operators can achieve higher performance with fewer resources by leveraging automation and collaboration.”

Infinera and LightRiver will exhibit their joint solution at Fiber Connect 2023 , held August 20-23, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida.

Contacts:

Infinera Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

LightRiver Media:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

Tel. +1 888.695.3620 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

Infinera Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next-generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS, and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates, and supports next-generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency, and manageability that today’s optical communications technology can deliver. LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, focused on the global communications sector. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality, and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit https://lightriver.com .

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and subscribe for updates .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the potential technical and performance capabilities of Infinera’s ICE-X pluggable coherent technology and Intelligent Pluggables Manager software and LightRiver’s netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarter Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended July 11, 2023 as filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.