Apogee Minerals Announces Appointment of New Interim CEO

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. (“Apogee” or the “Company”) (TSXV: APMI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tim Fernback as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Fernback remains the CFO for Apogee.



Mr. Fernback previously ran the technology consulting practice for a British Columbia venture capital firm specializing in financing and consulting to technology-based start-up ventures, and went on to run the investment banking and corporate finance departments for Wolverton Securities Ltd. Mr. Fernback provides strategic consulting services to several technology and mineral exploration companies, including in the areas of business planning and analysis, supply chain management, capital markets support, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Over his successful multi-decade career in both venture capital and finance, Mr. Fernback has served in a variety of roles including CEO, COO and CFO of different junior resource companies listed on the TSXV, TSX, ASX and OTCQB public markets.

Mr. Fernback holds an Honours B.Sc. from McMaster University and is a graduate of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, where he completed an MBA with a concentration in Finance. Tim Fernback holds a Chartered Professional Accounting designation (CPA, CMA) and is an active member of the CPA of British Columbia and other industry associations within Canada.

James Pettit has been appointed as Executive Chairman will remain a Director of Apogee.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as new mineral discoveries.

