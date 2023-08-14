Clean Earth Named on Engineering News-Record’s Annual Top 200 Environmental Firms List

Clean Earth appears on the Top 200 Environmental Firms list for the 13th consecutive year

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, announced today Engineering News-Record (ENR) has named Clean Earth on the annual Top 200 Environmental Firms list.



The Company came in at #28, maintaining its spot from last year's ranking and claiming a spot in the top 30 for the third consecutive year.

All rankings are determined by the percent of 2022 gross revenue reported from environmental services; Clean Earth brought in $827.8 million, of which 100% was derived from environmental solutions.

Clean Earth’s additional rankings included:

Top 30 All-Environmental Firms: Clean Earth placed #7, up from #8 in 2022.

Top Firms by Market Segment: Clean Earth placed #6 in the Hazardous Waste category for the second consecutive year.

“ENR’s continuous recognition of Clean Earth’s achievements is a testament to the Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Jeff Beswick, Clean Earth President. “We stand strong in our pursuit of solving some of the world’s most difficult environmental challenges.”

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth's vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.