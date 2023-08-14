Mini Mall Storage Announce New 24 Hour Surveillance Cameras, Lighting, Gate Systems, and Improved Fencing At Its Hot Springs, Arkansas Locations

International storage facility Mini Mall Storage, is excited to announce new 24 hour surveillance cameras, lighting, gate systems, and improved fencing at its Hot Springs, Arkansas locations.

By updating its current security measures with more advanced technology, Mini Mall Storage aims to provide its customers with the assurance their precious belongings are safely protected 24/7 in a secure location.

A spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage said, “Whether you need storage for your office or to clear some personal space, with our new advanced security tech, you can find storage units near you in Hot Springs and store your belongings confidently.”

To celebrate its updated features, Mini Mall Storage is offering customers 3 months of storage at 50% off on select units across all 18 locations in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for a limited time.

Flexible Storage in Hot Springs, Arkansas

Whether students just starting at National Park College are looking for storage before moving into their new apartments or business owners are looking for additional space for growing inventory needs, Mini Mall Storage provides a range of convenient and reliable storage options in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Mini Mall Storage strives to offer amenities that maximize accessibility for every customer, and along with its selection of drive-up accessible storage units in Hot Springs, the company also provides climate-controlled storage units and parking spaces to store additional vehicles at some of its locations. The storage facilities also have the following features:

Month-to-month leasing options

Online payment and Auto-Pay options

Moving and packing supplies available for purchase

Fully fenced-in facilities

The storage units available at Mini Mall Storages Hot Springs, Arkansas locations come in a variety of different sizes, from closet sized 5’x5’ units perfect for storing seasonal clothing and decorations to large 10’x30’ units for home reorganization projects and full-scale office renovations.

“With a range of storage units on offer, you can count on Mini Mall Storage to have the space you need,” stated a spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage. “Just type in self storage near me and explore our online size guide and storage calculator for help selecting the size that is right for your needs.”

Some storage units that are offered at Mini Mall Storage’s Hot Springs, Arkansas locations include:

5’ x 5’ unit – This storage unit is roughly the size of a walk-in closet and is ideal for holding household clutter, small furniture, and seasonal items.

5’ x 10’ unit – A popular option amongst customers due to its versatility and functionality, this unit is the size of a large shed and can contain various items, from a small apartment to all the furnishings of a bedroom or office.

10’ x 10’ unit – This storage unit is perfect for bulky furniture or equipment and can fit the contents of a one-bedroom home.

10’ x 15’ unit – Another popular choice, this storage unit is great for small families or households and is about the size of a large bedroom, allowing it to fit the contents of a two-bedroom home.

10’ x 20’ unit – If customers are in between moves, staging their home for selling, or planning a big remodel, this storage unit can fit the contents of a three- or four-bedroom home

More information

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its new 24-hour surveillance cameras, lighting, gate systems, and improved fencing at its Hot Springs, Arkansas locations, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/arkansas/hot-springs/.

