Global Polyolefins Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Polyolefins Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Polyolefins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the polyolefins market size is predicted to reach $346.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The growth in the polyolefins market is due to an increase in demand for packaged food. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polyolefins market share. Major players in the polyolefins market include Exxonmobil Corporation, SABIC, Sinopec Group, Total SA, Arkema SA, LyondellBasell Industries, Braskem SA, Total SA, BASF SE.

Polyolefins Market Segments

• By Type: Polyethylene (PP) – HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, Polypropylene, Other Types

• By Application: Films and Sheets, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Profile Extrusion, Other Applications

• By End-User: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Electronics & Electricals

• By Geography: The global polyolefins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyolefins are a group of polymers containing simple olefins and are categorized as a type of thermoplastics. They are comprised solely of hydrogen and carbon and are obtained from oil and natural gas. Polyolefins are used for packaging, and making blow-molded components in toys.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

