Crab Meat Market is set to exceed worth US$ 1,516.1 Million by 2033 on the back of its distinctive Taste Profile & Nutritional Benefits | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Crab Meat Market has witnessed consistent growth driven by the surge in seafood consumption and the growing demand for crab meat. This trend has significantly propelled the market's expansion throughout the projected period. The rising popularity of crab meat among consumers has played a pivotal role in driving this upward trajectory, making it a prominent factor in the market's sustained development. Additionally, the report offers insights into the leading industry players, their market shares, and regional trends.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Crab Meat Market estimated to reach US$ 879.2 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033. It is likely to reach a value of US$ 1,516.1 million by 2033.



The global crab meat market is a dynamic and thriving segment within the seafood business. Crab meat is known for its distinct flavor and versatility in various culinary preparations, due to which it has gained significant popularity worldwide.

The market is driven by several crucial factors. This includes increasing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits associated with seafood consumption and changing dietary preferences towards healthier protein options.

Sustainability has also become a key focus. Consumers now demand responsibly sourced crab meat that aligns with ethical and environmental considerations.

Europe and the United States are prominent regions fueling the demand for crab meat, given their culinary traditions and appreciation for high-quality ingredients. Europe has a diverse food culture, particularly in countries such as France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. These countries contribute to a strong affinity towards seafood delicacies such as crabs.

Consumers are increasingly seeking higher-quality crab meat to enhance their dining experiences, leading to a demand for premium crab meat options. Specialty crab meat is often perceived as a healthy protein option, rich in nutrients and low in fat. It will likely drive health-conscious consumers to choose these varieties.

The demand for unique flavors and culinary experiences has led to an increased interest in specialty crab meat varieties, which can offer distinct tastes and textures. Upscale restaurants and hotels are incorporating premium crab meat varieties into their menus. This helps cater to discerning customers and contributes to market growth.

Specialty crab meat is often associated with special occasions and celebrations, leading to increased demand during festive seasons and events. As culinary boundaries blur, consumers are more open to trying international dishes that feature specialty crab meat. This is a key factor driving demand for diverse crab meat options.

The rise of online shopping and food delivery platforms has made it easy for consumers to access and order premium crab meat varieties, boosting market demand. Consumers are increasingly concerned about sustainability and ethical sourcing, leading to a preference for premium crab meat that is sourced responsibly.

The convenience-driven lifestyle of modern consumers has led to an increased demand for value-added products such as pre-packaged meals or ready-to-eat snacks that offer quick preparation times without compromising quality or taste.

Technological advancements have also played a vital role in maintaining product freshness during processing and extending shelf life through improved packaging techniques and efficient cold-chain logistics.

Key Takeaways from this Market Report:

The global sales of crab meat are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,516.1 million by the end of 2033.

expected to reach a valuation of by the end of 2033. Sales in the crab meat market are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United States is projected to have a valuation of US$ 580.7 million by 2033 in the crab meat industry globally.

by 2033 in the industry globally. Germany is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 350.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. India is estimated to have a value CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.



“Rising demand for unique flavors and culinary experiences will likely drive growth in the crab meat industry. Key manufacturers should focus on expanding their product offerings by introducing various crab meat products including frozen varieties, as consumers increasingly seek convenient food options,” - says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Key manufacturers are ensuring high quality and food safety standards through rigorous testing, certifications, and traceability systems. It is a key strategy to build consumer trust and meet regulatory requirements. Manufacturers are investing in innovative packaging solutions to extend shelf life, maintain product freshness, and enhance convenience for consumers.

Key manufacturers are collaborating with retailers, distributors, and restaurant chains, as they can help manufacturers increase their distribution reach and access a wide customer base. They are investing in research and development to create new crab meat-based products, flavors, and formulations. It can keep manufacturers competitive and appealing to changing consumer tastes.

They are launching new products, which are essential in helping businesses stay competitive and meet changing consumer demands. This is allowing them to attract new customers and retain existing ones while increasing their market share.

Key Companies Profiled in the Crab Meat Market are:

Phillips Foods, Inc.

Blue Star Foods Corp.

Handy International Incorporated.

Red Chamber Co., Ltd.

Trans-Ocean Products Inc.

Crown Prince, Inc.

Chicken of the Sea International.

East Coast Seafood Group.

Thai Union Group PCL.

Nissui Group.

Key Players in the Market:

Phillips Foods, Inc . offers a variety of seafood products, with a focus on crab and other seafood items. A few of their popular offerings include crab cakes, crab meat, shrimp, and other seafood-based dishes. They provide both retail products for consumers and food service products for restaurants and other businesses in the food industry.

. offers a variety of seafood products, with a focus on crab and other seafood items. A few of their popular offerings include crab cakes, crab meat, shrimp, and other seafood-based dishes. They provide both retail products for consumers and food service products for restaurants and other businesses in the food industry. Blue Star Foods Corp. is a Miami-based worldwide seafood enterprise. It imports, packages, and distributes chilled pasteurized crab flesh and other high-quality seafood.

Get More Valuable Insights:

FMI has released an objective assessment of the global market, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2023 to 2033 period.

Crab meat market by product type (lump crab meat, claw crab meat, and backfin crab meat), by form (fresh crab meat, pasteurized/canned crab meat, and frozen crab meat), by sales channel (food service and retail) & region from 2023 to 2033

Market Outlook by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Lump Crab Meat

Claw Crab Meat

Backfin Crab Meat



By Form:

Fresh Crab Meat

Pasteurized/Canned Crab Meat

Frozen Crab Meat



By Sales Channel:

Foodservice (HoReCa)

Retail Supermarkets Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Seafood Stores Online Retailers





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



