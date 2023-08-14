Global Pet Wearable Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pet wearable market size is predicted to reach $5.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.4%.

The growth in the pet wearable market is due to the rise in demand for pet monitoring globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest pet wearable market share. Major players in the pet wearable market include Allflex USA Inc., Avid Identification Systems Inc., Dairymaster, Datamars Inc., Felcana, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc.

Pet Wearable Market Segments

• By Product Type: Smart Collar, Smart Camera, Smart Harness and Vest, Other Product Types

• By Technology: RFID Devices, GPS, Sensor, Bluetooth, Other Technologies

• By Application: Identification and Tracking, Monitoring and Control, Medical Diagnosis and Treatment, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global pet wearable market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The pet wearable are devices that can be worn on the pet's body such as dogs, cats, and other pets to serve various purposes, such as identification, tracking, monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, treatment, facilitation, safety, and security. These products are utilized to collect the data which is tracked through a companion app installed on the pet owner's smart device.

