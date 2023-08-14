OMODA: Futuristic Crossover SUV Brand Arrives in the UK This Year

OMODA 5 Front OMODA 5 Interior OMODA 5 Rear

OMODA is bringing its blend of advanced technology and bold design to the UK automotive market

UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OMODA, the trailblazing new brand that seeks to match the aspirations of young minds, is set to enter the UK Crossover SUV market with its debut model, the OMODA 5, later this year, with sales starting in February 2024.

The OMODA brand will merge cutting-edge technology with a future-facing eco-conscious approach and the highest levels of quality, safety and design excellence. With a focus exclusively on desirable urban crossover SUVs, and a commitment to supporting the drive to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, OMODA's unique offering also aims to set it apart from legacy manufacturers by providing a wide choice for customers, with the latest technologies, at a responsible price.

Mr. Chen Chunqing, CEO of OMODA, said: "The automotive industry has entered an unprecedented era of intelligent and new energy technology products. Marked by a surge in demand for personalization and individual expression, we’ve seen the ascent of the SUV segment which now dominates the ten best-selling models globally. OMODA aims to stand at the forefront of this transformation. With a projected global sales target of 1.4 million units by 2030, we’re marking OMODA out as a leader in personalized intelligent vehicles worldwide whilst creating a community platform for owners to share their experiences.”

Futuristic Design and Performance Excellence

At the heart of OMODA's offerings is the state-of-the-art Modern T1X platform, which combines expanded interior space with exceptional geometric riding capabilities. The platform will debut in the UK with the upcoming OMODA 5, set to launch to British car buyers at the end of 2023 and be on sale by February 2024. Boasting a powerful 1.6-litre Turbo petrol engine producing 197 hp and 290 Nm of torque, the OMODA 5 promises an exhilarating yet environmentally conscious driving experience, geared towards efficient performance and choice for drivers who wish to continue using traditionally fueled powertrains. An EV variant, the OMODA 5 EV will also be available at launch.

Elevating the Driving Experience

OMODA's commitment to safety and choice is evident in its recent 5-star EURO NCAP safety rating, ensuring peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike. Addressing the real needs and desires of its customers, OMODA's product line offers a responsible price point within the current economic landscape. A comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will be available as standard, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist and hi-lo beam assist, further enriching the driving experience and safety credentials.

A Vision Beyond Vehicles

OMODA is more than an automaker; its aim is to create a movement for owners and fans. The brand's holistic approach includes its O-LIFE and O-LAB divisions, which focus on advocacy and development of low-carbon technologies and nurturing a culture of continuous innovation. O-LAB serves as a beacon for co-creation and experimentation, paving the way for groundbreaking technologies and experiences.

Embodying the "One Mind, One OMODA" Spirit

OMODA's ethos centres around shared experiences and forward-thinking innovation, geared towards the new generation of car drivers. Every OMODER, as the brand's enthusiasts are known, is part of a dynamic community, with a sense of individuality that’s driven by creativity, seeks improvement, and embraces new ideas. The brand's signature "O-CLUB" is an exclusive fan community for OMODA drivers, that transforms fans into ambassadors, connecting a global network of like-minded individuals. This social platform encourages unity, interaction, and the creation of connections across borders.

OMODA Lifestyle

OMODA is a showcase of a newly developed "Art in Motion" design language. The design philosophy is based on the idea that functional design can also be incredibly beautiful from the outside and experienced behind the wheel. Art, music, fashion, breaking barriers and expanding horizons are the values it embodies. Owners of OMODA vehicles enjoy privileged access to exclusive events and activities, fostering a community experience. O-FASHION integrates minimalism and futurism, with smart wearable fashion and a futuristic aesthetic style.