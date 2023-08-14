Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,485 in the last 365 days.

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Chinese Group Travel Designation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Office of Public Affairs
publicaffairs@doc.gov

Today, U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo issued the following statement on the announcement that China will lift restrictions on group travel to the United States, in addition to other nations. The announcement is the result of continued engagement between U.S. Commerce officials and Chinese government representatives.

“Today’s action to restore the United States as an approved destination for Chinese group travel is a significant win for the U.S. travel and tourism industry and an important step forward to promote the type of people-to-people exchange that is crucial for our bilateral relationship. This has been the culmination of months of hard work between the U.S. Department of Commerce and the People’s Republic of China Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Before COVID, as many as 3 million Chinese travelers visited the United States annually, contributing more than $30 billion to the U.S. economy. We look forward to once again welcoming Chinese group travel to the United States.”

You just read:

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Chinese Group Travel Designation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more