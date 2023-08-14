Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Chinese Group Travel Designation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Today, U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo issued the following statement on the announcement that China will lift restrictions on group travel to the United States, in addition to other nations. The announcement is the result of continued engagement between U.S. Commerce officials and Chinese government representatives.

“Today’s action to restore the United States as an approved destination for Chinese group travel is a significant win for the U.S. travel and tourism industry and an important step forward to promote the type of people-to-people exchange that is crucial for our bilateral relationship. This has been the culmination of months of hard work between the U.S. Department of Commerce and the People’s Republic of China Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Before COVID, as many as 3 million Chinese travelers visited the United States annually, contributing more than $30 billion to the U.S. economy. We look forward to once again welcoming Chinese group travel to the United States.”