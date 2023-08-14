Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor PMSM Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor PMSM Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor PMSM Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the permanent magnet synchronous motor PMSM market size is predicted to reach $48.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The growth in the permanent magnet synchronous motor PMSM market is due to the emergence of green vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest permanent magnet synchronous motor PMSM market share. Major players in the permanent magnet synchronous motor PMSM market include Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corp., Hitachi, ABB, Bosch, MEIDENSHA, CONTINENTAL.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor PMSM Market Segments

• By Type: Surface, Interior

• By Capacity: 375-450 kW, 450-600 kW, Above 600 kW

• By Voltage Range: Above 60V, 41V60V, 31V40V, 21V30V, 10V20V, 9V and below

• By Application: Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential and Commercial, Automotive and Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military and Aerospace

• By Geography: The global permanent magnet synchronous motor PMSM market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) are used for high-efficiency and high-performance motor drives. The permanent magnet synchronous motor refers to an AC synchronous motor for which field excitation is provided by permanent magnets and has a sinusoidal back EMF waveform. PMSM can generate torque at zero speed, but it requires a digitally controlled inverter for operations with permanent magnets.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor PMSM Market Trends And Strategies

4. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor PMSM Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

