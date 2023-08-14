Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oxygen concentrators market size is predicted to reach $4.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in the oxygen concentrators market is due to the increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest oxygen concentrators market share. Major players in the oxygen concentrators market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nidek Medical, Inogen, O2 Concepts.

Oxygen Concentrators Market Segments

• By Type: Portable, Stationary

• By Technology: Pulse Dose, Continuous Flow, Other Technologies

• By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lung Cancer, Pneumonia, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Home Care, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global oxygen concentrators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oxygen concentrators are devices that separate nitrogen and oxygen from the air in the environment and provide pure oxygen to the patient. These are used for supplying oxygen to patients suffering from respiratory diseases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

