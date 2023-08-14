Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,471 in the last 365 days.

Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.385 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

As of July 31, 2023, there were 51,244,133 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more. 

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more