GXO Receives 2023 ‘Quest for Quality’ Award from Logistics Management magazine

GXO honored for excellence in the Third-Party Logistics (Value Add Warehousing) category

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has received a Quest for Quality award from Logistics Management magazine, whose readership comprises the largest number of logistics professionals in the industry — buyers of logistics and transportation services on a daily basis all over the world.



“We are very proud to be recognized by Logistics Management’s distinguished readers for operational excellence,” said Eduardo Pelleissone, President, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. “We focus on providing outstanding service to all our customers — which is driven by our industry-leading technology, scale and expertise. This is a special honor for every one of our team members who deliver great results every day.”

Logistics Management’s “Quest for Quality” Awards, now in its 40th year, are widely regarded by the supply chain industry as the most reliable measure of customer satisfaction and performance. Survey respondents, who are GXO customers, rated third-party logistics providers’ offerings, including order fulfillment, inventory management, logistics information systems and customer service and value added services. Each category was judged on criteria that reflect excellence in the service provided.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Logistics Management



Established in 1962, Logistics Management magazine is published monthly. Special reports, like the Logistics Outlook in January and the Buyers Guide in December, are provided on an annual basis. Logistics Management reaches the largest number of logistics professionals in the industry. Additionally, no other industry publication reaches nearly as many audited buying influencers of logistics services, technology, and equipment.

