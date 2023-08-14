Global Automotive Noise, Vibration, And Harshness Materials Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market size is predicted to reach $17.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.
The growth in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market is due to rising demand from the electric vehicle industry. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market share. Major players in the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market analysis include harshness materials market are The DOW Chemical Company, 3M Company, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Covestro AG.
Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Segments
• By Type: Rubber, Plastic And Foam, Fibers, Other Types
• By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
• By Application: Absorber, Isolator, Damper
• By End User: Hood, Trunk, Chassis, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials are special materials that are used to absorb sound and vibration and reduce the impact of noise, and vibration harshness to offer a comfortable rider experience to occupants. Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) refer to the field of measuring and modifying the noise and vibration characteristics of vehicles, particularly cars and trucks.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
