Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.0% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Microcontrollers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive microcontrollers market size is predicted to reach $18.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.

The growth in the automotive microcontrollers market is due to growing demand for driverless vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive microcontrollers market share. Major players in the automotive microcontrollers market industry include Toshiba Corp, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Automotive Microcontrollers Market Segments

• By Type: 8 Bit, 16 Bit, 32 Bit

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

• By Connectivity: Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) Connectivity, Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) Connectivity, Vehicle to Cloud (V2C) Connectivity

• By Technology: Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection, Tire Pressure Monitoring System

• By Application Type: Powertrain and Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety and Security Systems, Infotainment and Telematics

• By Geography: The global automotive microcontrollers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive microcontrollers refer to self-contained systems consisting of processors, memory, and peripherals, and used as an embedded system. The system uses an integrated chip that is used to control the functions in automobiles. Microcontrollers are used in a system that is small and consists of the least number of components. The systems used in automobiles are remote control systems, operating systems, and automobile audio systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Microcontrollers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Microcontrollers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

