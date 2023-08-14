TAIWAN, August 14 - Vice President Lai holds discussion with young Taiwanese-Americans in New York

On the afternoon of August 13 local time (early morning of August 14 Taipei time), Vice President Lai Ching-te held an in-person discussion with young Taiwanese-Americans from various fields in New York, as part of his transit stop en route to attend the inauguration of President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay. The vice president listened to the young Taiwanese-Americans' stories of chasing their dreams in the United States, commended them on their careers, and said he hopes they will continue to give their all for Taiwan.

In remarks, Vice President Lai said that for the sake of Taiwan's next generation, he intends to promote his National Project of Hope, connecting talent from across different industries to build a Taiwan founded on democracy, peace, innovation, prosperity, public well-being, and sustainability. He added that the young Taiwanese-Americans he is meeting with are exactly the kind of talent he hopes to enlist in this project, as they represent a wide range of fields. The vice president said he hopes to hear the opinions of all the participants, especially as they have different ideas and approaches from people based in Taiwan, which will make this discussion even more constructive.

The eight discussion participants included young east coast-based Taiwanese who hold important positions in industry and academia. Their professional fields and experiences encompass quantum technology, chip design, high-level management in the biotech industry, legal research into artificial intelligence, social housing projects, architecture, language education, and literature. During the lively discussion, each of the participants shared the stories of their professional development and chasing their dreams in the US. Vice President Lai commended them on their careers and said he hopes they will continue to give their all for Taiwan.

Also in attendance at the event were Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Deputy Secretary-General to the President Alex Huang (黃重諺), Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢), Representative to the US Bi-khim Hsiao (蕭美琴), Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York James K.J. Lee (李光章), and American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larson.