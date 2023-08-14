Intraocular Lens Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the intraocular lens market. As per TBRC’s intraocular lens market forecast, the intraocular lens market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.12 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.0% through the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of eye diseases is contributing to the growth of the intraocular lens market. North America is expected to hold the largest intraocular lens market share. Major players in the intraocular lens market include Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Hoya Corporation, Staar Surgical Company, Rayner Intraocular Lenses, Physiol, Ophtec, Oculentis, EyeKon Medical Inc., Lenstec Inc., SAV IOL, Hanita Lenses, SIFI S.p.A, Biotech, Abbott Medical Optics Inc.

Intraocular Lens Market Segments

1) By Type: Monofocal Intraocular Lens, Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric intraocular lens, Accommodating Intraocular Lens

2) By Material: Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Silicone, Hydrophobic Acrylic

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes

Intraocular lens refers to the medical devices that are implanted inside the eye to replace the eye's natural lens when it is being removed during cataract surgery. An intraocular lens is an artificial replacement for the lens of the eye. ILOs are used for a type of vision correction surgery called refractive lens exchange.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

