Magic Software Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by approximately 0.4% to a record-breaking second quarter result of $137.6 million and 4.4% on a constant currency basis, compared to $137.0 million in the same period of the previous year.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by approximately 3.2% to a record-breaking second quarter result of $15.4 million and 7.3% on a constant currency basis, compared to $15.0 million in the same period of the previous year.

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Summary Results for the Second Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)

 

  GAAP     Non-GAAP  
  Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change   Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Change
Revenues $ 137.6   $ 137.0   0.4%     $ 137.6   $ 137.0   0.4%  
Gross Profit $ 40.3   $ 36.6   10.1%     $ 41.6   $ 38.2   9.1%  
Gross Margin   29.3%     26.7%   260 bps       30.3%     27.9%   240 bps  
Operating Income $ 15.4   $ 15.0   3.2%     $ 18.4   $ 17.8   3.7%  
Operating Margin   11.2%     10.9%   30 bps       13.4%     13.0%   40 bps  
Net Income (*) $ 11.3   $ 9.6   18.2%     $ 13.5   $ 11.7   15.6%  
Diluted EPS $ 0.23   $ 0.19   21.1%     $ 0.28   $ 0.24   16.7%  
               
(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.          
               

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

  • Revenues for the Second quarter of 2023 increased by 0.4% to a record-breaking second quarter result of $137.6 million, compared to $137.0 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2022), revenues for the second quarter of 2023 would have increased by 4.4% to a record breaking second quarter result of $143.0 million.
  • Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 3.2% to $15.4 million, compared to $15.0 million in the same period of the previous year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2022), operating income for the second quarter of 2023 would have increased by 7.3% to a record breaking second quarter result of $16.1 million. Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 included $0.6 million recorded with respect to cost of share-based payment to employees compared to $0.1 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 3.7% to $18.4 million, compared to $17.8 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2022), non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 would have increased by 7.1% to a second quarter record-breaking result of $19.1 million.
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increase by 18.2% to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.6 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 15.6% to $13.5 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
  • Magic is lowering its 2023 annual revenue guidance range from $585 - $593 million to $570 - $580 million. This revenue change is primarily due to exchange rate headwind of NIS versus the US Dollar, as well as the continuous slowdown in IT spending which we are currently experiencing versus 2022 across our operations in North-America impacted by macro environment uncertainty. Based on a constant currency basis of the year 2022, our revenue growth rate for the year 2023 would have been 4.5%-6.2% with revenues at the range of $592 - $602 million.

Summary Results for First Half 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)

  GAAP     Non-GAAP  
  H1 2023 H1 2022 % Change
 		  H1 2023 H1 2022 % Change
Revenues $ 280.0   $ 275.7   1.6%     $ 280.0   $ 275.7   1.6%  
Gross Profit $ 79.2   $ 74.2   6.8%     $ 81.8   $ 77.1   6.0%  
Gross Margin   28.3%     26.9%   140 bps       29.2%     28.0%   120 bps  
Operating Income $ 30.8   $ 31.1   -1.0     $ 36.9   $ 36.9   -  
Operating Margin   11.0%     11.3%   (30) bps       13.2%     13.4%   (20) bps  
Net Income (*) $ 21.4   $ 19.3   11.1%     $ 26.4   $ 24.7   6.8%  
Diluted EPS $ 0.44   $ 0.39   12.8%     $ 0.54   $ 0.50   8.0%  
                   
(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.              
                   

Financial Highlights for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023

  • Revenues for the first half period ended June 30, 2023 increased by 1.6% to $280.0 million compared to $275.7 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the first half period ended June 30, 2023, increased by 6.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.
  • Operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2023 decreased by 1.0% to $30.8 million compared to $31.1 million in the same period last year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2022), operating income for the first half period ended June 30, 2023 would have increased by 4.8% to a record breaking first half result of $32.6 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2023, remained constant at $36.9 million compared to the same period last year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2022), Non-GAAP operating income for the first half period ended June 30, 2023 would have increased by 4.9% to a record breaking result of $38.7 million.
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first half period ended June 30, 2023 increased by 11.1% to $21.4 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.39 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first half period ended June 30, 2023 increased by 6.8% to $26.4 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted share, compared to $24.7 million, or $0.50 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the first half period ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $42.6 million compared to $18.4 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities for the first half period ended June 30, 2022 included $3.7 million for payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions.
  • As of June 30, 2023, Magic’s net cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits amounted to $106.0 million.

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2023

  • In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in an amount of 32.7 cents per share and in an aggregate amount of approximately $16.1 million, reflecting approximately 75% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2023.
  • The dividend is payable on September 13, 2023, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 30, 2023.
  • In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.
  • The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 amounted to $137.6 million, up 0.4% from the second quarter of 2022. On a constant currency basis, our top line growth rate compared to the second quarter of 2022 was 4.4% with non-GAAP operating income growing by 7.1%. Magic Software’s unique and diversified business model is proven to be strong as we continue to present increasing levels of profit even during turbulent times of economic challenges,” stated Guy Berenstein, CEO of Magic. “We continue to operate in Israel and the US in all areas of technology, and especially in areas that are in high demand: digital, data, cyber, cloud, and core operational systems and to lead complex and strategic projects that are critical for our clients, across multiple sectors while remaining cautious about the macro-economic environment. As we move forward, we remain committed to executing our strategy to build a broad portfolio of software products and services that creates value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and maximizing their businesses.”

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (16:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-866-652-8972

UK: 0-800-917-9141

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;
  • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;
  • Cost of share-based payment;
  • Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;
  • The related tax, non-controlling interests’ effects of the above items;
  • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;
  • Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which filed on May 11, 2023, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Ronen Platkevitz
Magic Software Enterprises
ir@magicsoftware.com


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME        
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)        
                 
    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
    Unaudited   Unaudited
Revenues   $ 137,583     $ 136,978     $ 280,023     $ 275,683  
Cost of Revenues     97,278       100,385       200,833       201,512  
Gross profit     40,305       36,593       79,190       74,171  
Research and development, net     2,425       2,596       4,964       4,935  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses     22,431       19,447       43,595       38,245  
Decrease in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     -       (423 )     (165 )     (106 )
Total operating costs and expenses     24,856       21,620       48,394       43,074  
Operating income     15,449       14,973       30,796       31,097  
Financial expenses, net     (248 )     (531 )     (812 )     (1,345 )
(Increase) decrease in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions     (68 )     122       (203 )     (722 )
Income before taxes on income     15,133       14,564       29,781       29,030  
Taxes on income     2,455       3,610       5,268       6,815  
Net income   $ 12,678     $ 10,954     $ 24,513     $ 22,215  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (1,384 )     (1,402 )     (3,111 )     (2,948 )
Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders   $ 11,294     $ 9,552     $ 21,402     $ 19,267  
                 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share                
                 
Basic     49,093       49,093       49,093       49,085  
                 
Diluted     49,133       49,123       49,133       49,130  
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders   $ 0.23     $ 0.19     $ 0.44     $ 0.39  
                 


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.        
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
        
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)        
                 
    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                 
GAAP gross profit   $ 40,305     $ 36,593     $ 79,190     $ 74,171  
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology   1,096       1,118       2,071       2,256  
Amortization of other intangible assets     244       464       489       666  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 41,645     $ 38,175     $ 81,750     $ 77,093  
                 
                 
GAAP operating income   $ 15,449     $ 14,973     $ 30,796     $ 31,097  
Gross profit adjustments     1,340       1,582       2,560       2,922  
Amortization of other intangible assets     1,666       2,280       3,730       4,382  
Decrease in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     -       (423 )     (165 )     (106 )
Capitalization of software development     (723 )     (734 )     (1,434 )     (1,605 )
Costs related to acquisitions     107       49       181       59  
Stock-based compensation     609       70       1,231       140  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 18,448     $ 17,797     $ 36,899     $ 36,889  
                 
                 
GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders   $ 11,294     $ 9,552     $ 21,402     $ 19,267  
Operating income adjustments     2,999       2,824       6,103       5,792  
Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests     (377 )     (168 )     (524 )     (320 )
Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     68       (122 )     203       722  
Deferred taxes on the above items     (444 )     (372 )     (791 )     (743 )
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 13,540     $ 11,714     $ 26,393     $ 24,718  
                 
                 
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.24     $ 0.54     $ 0.50  
                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share     49,093       49,093       49,093       49,085  
                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share     49,137       49,138       49,137       49,146  
                 


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information                
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)                
                                 
                                 
    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
    Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited
                                 
Revenues   $ 137,583   100 %   $ 136,978   100 %   $ 280,023   100 %   $ 275,683   100 %
Gross profit     41,645   30.3 %     38,175   27.9 %     81,750   29.2 %     77,093   28.0 %
Operating income     18,448   13.4 %     17,797   13.0 %     36,899   13.2 %     36,889   13.4 %
Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders     13,540   9.8 %     11,714   8.6 %     26,393   9.4 %     24,718   9.0 %
                                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share   $ 0.28       $ 0.24       $ 0.54       $ 0.50    
                                 


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
U.S. Dollars in thousands      
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2023
 		  2022
  Unaudited    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,619     $ 83,062  
Short-term bank deposits   1,405       3,904  
Trade receivables, net   134,252       148,480  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses   18,769       13,652  
Total current assets   259,045       249,098  
       
LONG-TERM ASSETS:      
Deferred tax assets   5,111       3,618  
Right-of-use assets   24,690       27,536  
Other long-term receivables   6,409       5,795  
Property and equipment, net   7,854       8,338  
Intangible assets and goodwill, net   226,648       210,756  
Total long-term assets   270,712       256,043  
       
TOTAL ASSETS $ 529,757     $ 505,141  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Short-term debt $ 30,933     $ 20,755  
Trade payables   25,740       27,598  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable   44,412       46,842  
Current maturities of lease liabilities   4,311       4,591  
Liability in respect of business combinations   6,685       19,287  
Put options of non-controlling interests   21,700       27,172  
Deferred revenues and customer advances   14,145       9,808  
Total current liabilities   147,926       156,053  
       
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:      
Long-term debt   58,662       30,412  
Deferred tax liability   10,658       10,686  
Long-term lease liabilities   21,799       24,282  
Long-term liability in respect of business combinations   991       5,376  
Put options of non-controlling interests   1,066       1,120  
Accrued severance pay, net   1,045       901  
Total long-term liabilities   94,221       72,777  
       
EQUITY:      
Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity   262,427       262,927  
Non-controlling interests   25,183       13,384  
Total equity   287,610       276,311  
       
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 529,757     $ 505,141  
       



MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS    
U.S. Dollars in thousands      
  Six months ended June 30,
  2023   2022
  Unaudited   Unaudited
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
       
Net income $ 24,513     $ 22,215  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   9,917       10,334  
Cost of share-based payment   1,231       140  
Change in deferred taxes, net   (2,257 )     (1,163 )
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions   (40 )     (3,748 )
Capital gain on sale of fixed assets   (5 )     -  
Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount   (49 )     93  
Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency   906       1,662  
Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others and deposits, net   499       (1,210 )
Working capital adjustments:      
Trade receivables   17,315       (5,011 )
Other current and long-term accounts receivable   (8,423 )     (1,875 )
Trade payables   (1,333 )     (4,164 )
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable   (4,072 )     (1,991 )
Deferred revenues   4,439       3,075  
Net cash provided by operating activities   42,641       18,357  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
       
Capitalized software development costs   (1,434 )     (1,605 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (625 )     (2,206 )
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash   (15,585 )     (12,289 )
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions   (17,330 )     (4,616 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   10       -  
Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables   541       -  
Investment in long-term bank deposit   (528 )     -  
Purchase of intangible asset   -       (219 )
Proceeds from short-term bank deposits   3,532       2,565  
Net cash used in investing activities   (31,419 )     (18,370 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
       
Dividend to Magic's shareholders   (14,739 )     (10,604 )
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests   (2,733 )     (2,088 )
Repayment of lease liabilities   (2,720 )     (2,511 )
Short-term and long-term loans received   49,463       26,501  
Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest   (5,073 )     -  
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans   (10,742 )     (4,841 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   13,456       6,457  
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (3,121 )     (6,282 )
       
Increase in cash and cash equivalents   21,557       163  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   83,062       88,090  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 104,619     $ 88,253  
       

