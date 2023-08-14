Global Intracranial Stents Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the intracranial stents market. As per TBRC’s intracranial stents market forecast, the intracranial stents market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.73 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.2% through the forecast period.

The increase in incidence of a brain aneurysm is expected to propel the growth of the intracranial stents market in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest intracranial stents market share. Major players in the intracranial stents market include Medtronic, Balt, Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Acandis GmbH, Admedes Schuessler GmbH, MicroVention.

Global Market Segments

1) By Type: Self Expanding Stents, Balloon Expanding Stents, Stent-Assisted Coil Embolization

2) By Disease Indication: Brain Aneurysm, Intracranial Stenosis

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

Intracranial stents are tubular device that is placed inside the blood vessel, canal, or duct. They are used for intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysms to open the blocked arteries.

