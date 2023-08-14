Organic Wine Market Is Likely to Reach USD 30 Billion By 2030, Recording Over a 10% CAGR | Exclusive Study by Transparency Market Research

The demand for organic wines is increasing significantly as a result of their lack of chemicals like sulfur, yeast nutrition, and fining as well as their production utilizing native yeasts.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for organic wine was estimated to have garnered a market valuation around US$ 11 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to register a robust 10.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 and by 2030, the market is likely to gain US$ 30 billion.



The growing demand for organic wine from a variety of businesses, such as nutraceuticals, medicines, confectionary, and bakery items, will keep the trend alive. Resveratrol, which is included in organic wine, is utilized in medicine because it slows down the aging process, boosts immunity, keeps the body warm, and promotes improved metabolism. The global market for organic wine is also fueled by consumers' growing preference for low- and no-alcohol wine options, which is supported by rising health and wellness consciousness.

Global Organic Wine Market: Key Players

Leading producers of organic wine throughout the world are launching a variety of products to meet changing customer demands and off-premises store brands. In an effort to increase sales, suppliers are launching more environmentally friendly products and providing discounts through e-Commerce platforms. They are concentrating on providing superior organic wines.

Key innovations and new product launches are the key startegies owned by the key players. Players in the market have begun developing goods with varied health advantages.

The key players in the market are:

Avondale

Elgin Ridge Wines

Kendall-Jackon Winery

The Organic Wine Company

Bronco Wine Company

King Estate Winery

Grgich Hills Estate

Xinjiang Tiansai WineryCo., Ltds

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Societa Agricola Querciabella SpA

Frey Wine

La Cantina Pizzolato,

Some developments by the key players in the global market for organic wine are:

A new line of organic wines was introduced in 2018 under the Charles Shaw brand of the Bronco Wines Company. Rosé wines, pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon from California are all part of the organic wine selection.

In June 2019, Bonterra Organic introduced 250 ml cans of organic wine that are sold globally. This product line offers organically grown grape-based Bonterra Rosé, Bonterra Young, and Red Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc.

Miller Family Wine Company announced the introduction of organic wine brand Reciprocity in 2022, including a variety of wines produced entirely from Paso Robles' organic as well as sustainably-farmed French Camp Vineyard.



Key Findings of Market Report

Organically produced grapes and a variety of flowers are among the main components utilized in the production of organic wine.

In regards to product type, red organic wine dominates the worldwide organic wine market. 53.1% of the market's value is accounted for by the sector of red organic wine.

The world's organic wine has been divided into glass bottles, cans, plastic bottles, and various packaging types. The cans category commands a majority of the market—90.2% in terms of value—among these due to customer preference for cans because they are portable and mostly indestructible.

The market has been divided into direct B2B and B2C distribution channels. Currently, 65.9% of the market is dominated by the B2B sector.

According to location, Europe has the largest overall market share, with 48.5%.



Market Trends For Organic Wine

The demand for organic wine is being driven by environmental and health concerns, which is boosting its sales globally, particularly in Europe. Increasingly, consumers are selecting organic goods over conventional wines and beverages. Several small enterprises and boutique wineries have switched from conventional to organic production to appeal to the growing number of health-conscious consumers.

Tetra packs and boxes, two types of new packaging that provide consumers convenience and long-term wine quality preservation, are becoming more popular today. In contrast, glass wine bottles are substantially heavier than plastic wine containers, making it possible to carry wine using less fuel. There is no wine waste because boxes are recyclable and extend the shelf life of open wine. Boxed wine promotes the 'eco-friendliness' of organic wines by emphasizing their increased variety, convenience, and appeal.

Global Organic Wine Regional Market Outlook

With more organic wine producers and consumer knowledge of the health advantages of organic wine, Europe currently maintains a significant market share and is expected to continue to dominate the global organic wine industry over the next years. The organic wine market in these areas is probably more likely to experience expansion in developing countries.



Global Organic Wine Market Segmentation

Type

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



