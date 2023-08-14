Interventional Radiology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the interventional radiology market. As per TBRC’s interventional radiology market forecast, the interventional radiology market size is predicted to reach a value of $31.77 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.9% through the forecast period.

The increase in prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the interventional radiology market in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest interventional radiology market share. Major players in the interventional radiology market include Carestream Health, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Medtronic plc, Shimadzu Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Global Market Segments

1) By Product: MRI, Ultrasound Imaging, CT Scanners, Angiography Systems, Fluoroscopy Systems, Biopsy Devices, Other Products

2) By Procedure: Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy And Drainage, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Other Procedures

3) By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Urology And Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Other Applications

Interventional radiology is a field of radiology that uses medical imaging to guide minimally invasive surgical procedures for diagnosis and treatment.

