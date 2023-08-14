Meeting with the Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Niels Annen

TAJIKISTAN, August 14 - On August 14, 2023, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Niels Annen.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Federal Republic of Germany in areas of mutual interest.

In this context, the Leader of the Nation emphasized that Tajikistan and Germany have wide opportunities for the development of beneficial relations in various commercial, economic, social and humanitarian sectors.

The head of our state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, noted that the Tajik side is interested in the further strengthening of constructive relations between the two countries, and considers the fields of energy, especially hydropower as a source of development of "green energy", science, education and technologies, issues of climate change as promising areas of cooperation of both sides.

During the conversation, the issues related to the Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Germany were discussed at the same time.

It was hoped that the results of this event will contribute to the expansion of economic and trade relations, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries of our region and Germany.

The parties exchanged views on the topical issues of the regional and international agenda.