Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the insulated gate bipolar transistor market. As per TBRC’s insulated gate bipolar transistor market forecast, the insulated gate bipolar transistor market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.27 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.0% through the forecast period.

The increased production of electric vehicles (EV) is expected to propel the growth of the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest insulated gate bipolar transistor market share. Major players in the insulated gate bipolar transistor market include Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co Ltd., ROHM Co Ltd., SEMIKRON International GmbH, ABB Ltd., Danfoss Group, Toshiba Corpotration, NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Littelfuse.

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Market Segments

1) By Type: Discrete, Modular

2) By Power Rating: High Power, Medium Power, Low Power

3) By End-User: EV/HEV, Renewables, UPS, Rail, Motor Drives, Industrial, Commercial

The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) refers to a three-terminal semiconductor switching device used in a variety of electronic devices for fast switching with high efficiency. These devices are typically employed in amplifiers to switch/process complex wave patterns with pulse width modulation (PWM).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

