Immuron to present at the Military Health System Research Symposium

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at The Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), in Kissimmee, Florida from the 14th to the 17th of August 2023.



The MHSRS is the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. This annual symposium brings together nearly 3,000 healthcare professionals, researchers, U.S DoD leaders and decision markers as well as various funding bodies and will be a good networking opportunity for the company.

The company will attend the meeting as an Exhibitor and present two posters at the event. One entitled ‘Clinical Evaluation of an Oral prophylactic for prevention of Travelers diarrhea in active-duty military assigned abroad’. The company has also been invited by the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) to showcase Immuron and its collaborative work with the U.S. Department of Defence including an overview of the current MTEC award entitled ‘Biologics licence application of a bovine immunoglobulin supplement that prevents travelers’ diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC)’.

The Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) are also presenting a poster at the symposium on the new oral therapeutic targeting Campylobacter and Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) developed in collaboration with Immuron. The NMRC poster is entitled ‘Research and Development of Hyperimmune Bovine Colostrum Products for the Prevention of Travelers’ Diarrhea’.

Copies of the presentations are available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/product-science/

Infectious diarrhea is the most common illness reported by travelers visiting developing countries and among US troops deployed overseas. The morbidity and associated discomfort stemming from diarrhea decreases daily performance, affects judgment, decreases morale and declines operational readiness. The first line of treatment for infectious diarrhea is the prescription of antibiotics. Unfortunately, in the last decade, several enteric pathogens have demonstrated increasing resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics. In addition, travelers' diarrhea is now recognized by the medical community to result in post-infectious sequelae, including post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and several post-infectious autoimmune diseases. A preventative treatment that defends against infectious enteric diseases is a high priority objective for the US Military.

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com