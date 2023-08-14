Global Industrial Flooring Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial flooring market research. As per TBRC’s industrial flooring market forecast, the industrial flooring market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.53 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand from the food and beverage sectors is expected to propel the growth of the industrial flooring market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest industrial flooring market share. Major players in the industrial flooring market include BASF SE, Cornerstone Flooring, Fosroc Inc., Sika AG, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Master Builder Solutions Group, Summit Industrial Flooring, Premier Industrial Flooring.

Industrial Flooring Market Segments

1) By Material Type: Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Material Types

2) By Thickness: Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty

3) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Chemical, Transportation And Aviation, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries

This type of flooring refers to a process that provides the foundation for floor surfaces by permanently covering the floor using various materials. This type of flooring is used to provide durability and resistance to abrasion, heavy traffic, and heavy loads to the surface. Industrial flooring offers a variety of designs, textures, and colors to the floor.

