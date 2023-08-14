Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Immunofluorescence Assay Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Immunofluorescence Assay Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the immunofluorescence assay market. As per TBRC’s immunofluorescence assay market forecast, the immunofluorescence assay market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.1 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is significantly driving the growth of the immunofluorescence assay market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest immunofluorescence assay market share. Major players in the immunofluorescence assay market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Werfen Company, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Maxvision Biosciences Inc., Zyagen, J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., AESKU GROUP GmbH, Vector Laboratories.

Immunofluorescence Assay Market Segments

1) By Type: Direct Immunofluorescence, Indirect Immunofluorescence

2) By Product: Reagents, Instruments, Antibodies, Kits, Consumables and Accessories

3) By Disease: Cancer, Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Diseases

4) By End User: Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

This type of assay refers to equipment and consumables that operate on a technique, which allows the visualization of specific protein and antigen in infected cells based on their ability to react with specific antibodies by binding a particular antibody chemically conjugated with a fluorescent dye. It is a technique used in the laboratory to diagnose diseases of the skin, kidney, heart, cilia, and other organ systems.

