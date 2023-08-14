Infrared Wireless Power Transmission Market is Estimated to Generate US$ 8,804.18 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated about 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟎𝟑𝟗.𝟐𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟖𝟎𝟒.𝟏𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟔.𝟖% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The infrared wireless power transmission market is entering a dynamic phase that is due to rapid technological development and expanding applications in a wide range of sectors. Electric vehicle (EV) adoption is rising, new use cases are emerging in sectors like robotics and smart infrastructure, and wireless charging technology is becoming more effective and long-range.
The expansion of charging range and efficiency is one of the key themes influencing the developing era of wireless power transmission. In order to improve power transfer efficiency and enable charging over longer distances, researchers and businesses are investing in technologies like resonant inductive coupling and magnetic resonance coupling. These developments are essential for wider adoption as they allay worries about energy loss and give users additional options for charging their gadgets.
The market is significantly rising due to the growth of electric vehicles. Wireless charging offers an easy and effective way to charge electric vehicles without the use of physical cables and plugs as the demand for such vehicles rises. For instance, the electric cars market is expanding exponentially, with sales of 10 million in 2022. From 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022, the proportion of electric vehicles in overall sales has more than tripled in just three years. With the support of autonomous charging, where EVs can park over wireless charging pads and charge automatically, this technology eliminates the difficulty of manual plugging.
Devices With Battery Generated Sales of US$ 660.87 Million
In 2022, the devices will battery segment attained sales of about US$ 660.87 million in the global market. Mobile phones, wearable technologies, electric cars, and medical devices are all excellent possibilities for infrared wireless power transmission technology. Infrared wireless power transmission offers a practical solution for these gadgets' frequent and convenient charging needs. Devices with batteries can gain a lot from this technology by doing away with the requirement for physical connections and enabling wireless charging.
Electronic Sector Majorly Adopt Infrared Wireless Power Transmission, With Consumer Electronics being the Major End-Users
In 2022, the electronic segment attained revenue of over US$ 495.65 million. In addition, consumer electronics emerged as the largest end-user sector in the global market. It captured a revenue of US$ 437.14 million in 2022. Infrared wireless power transmission offers a practical and effective answer to the frequent charging needs of electronic gadgets. The dominance of the electronics sector in the infrared wireless power transmission market is due to the rising use of wireless charging technologies and the rising demand for portable and wireless electronic gadgets.
The widespread adoption of wireless charging technologies in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other consumer electronic gadgets is responsible for the consumer electronics market's domination. For instance, some well-known smartphones that support wireless charging are the Samsung Galaxy Series, Motorola Droid phones, and Google Nexus phones. A significant portion of the smartphone product line from Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) includes wireless charging receiver capabilities.
Asia Pacific Captured About US$ 594 Million Sales in Infrared Wireless Power Transmission Market
The Asia Pacific region is expected to develop at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period and is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the global market. The region generated about US$ 594 million in 2022. Numerous elements, including the region's quick industrialization, rising consumer electronics industries, and a significant emphasis on renewable energy sources, are responsible for its continuous expansion.
Consumer electronics like laptops, tablets, smartphones, and wearable technology are produced primarily in Asia-Pacific. Its enormous population and past fast urbanization have caused a large need for electronics. As the sizeable consumer electronics industries in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, the APAC region's market share in the worldwide industry is enormous.
Governments in the Asia Pacific region are supporting the use of renewable energy sources and placing more emphasis on sustainable energy solutions. The advantages of wireless power transmission, such as decreased reliance on conventional energy sources and lower carbon emissions, are in line with this focus on green technologies. For instance, India has made tremendous attempts to increase output after realizing biofuels' enormous potential. As a result, there have been major investments made in the region's infrastructures and research and development projects using wireless power transmission technology.
Competitive Landscape
Major market players are investing a lot of money in R&D to expand their product offerings, which will spur further growth in the wireless power transmission market. With significant market developments like the introduction of new products, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaboration with other organizations, market participants are also undertaking a variety of strategic activities to expand their global presence.
Wi-Charge Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc, Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., and other leading market participants are attempting to increase market demand by funding R&D initiatives.
List of Prominent Players
• Wi-Charge Ltd.
• Ossia
• Texas Instruments, Inc.
• Qualcomm, Inc.
• Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
• Toshiba Corp.
• Panasonic Corp.
• Rohm Semiconductor
• Humavox Ltd
• Energous Corporation
• Analog Devices Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
• NXP Semiconductors N.V.
• Powermat Technologies Ltd
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
• TDK Corporation
• WiTricity Corporation
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global infrared wireless power transmission market segmentation focuses on Device Type, Application, End User, Sales Channel, and Region.
By Device type
• Devices with Battery
• Devices without Battery
By Application
• Smartphones & Tablets
• Electronics
• Electric Vehicle Charging
• Others
By End User
• Industrial
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Military & Defense
• Healthcare
• Others
By Sales Channel
• Direct
• Indirect
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
