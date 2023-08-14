Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,161 in the last 365 days.

EU welcomes decision by Ukraine and Moldova to join EU sanctions against Iran

On 11 August, the European Union welcomed the EU candidate countries (Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as the EFTA countries Iceland and Liechtenstein, members of the European Economic Area, to align themselves with this Council Decision, adopted on 20 July 2023.

This Decision established a new sanctions framework in view of Iran’s military support to Russia, which prohibits the export from the EU to Iran of components used in the development and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). It also provides for a travel ban and asset freeze measures that could be imposed against persons responsible for supporting or involved in Iran’s UAV programme.

These countries will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

“The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it,” says a statement by the High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the EU.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU welcomes decision by Ukraine and Moldova to join EU sanctions against Iran

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more