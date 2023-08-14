EU welcomes decision by Ukraine and Moldova to join EU sanctions against Iran

On 11 August, the European Union welcomed the EU candidate countries (Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as the EFTA countries Iceland and Liechtenstein, members of the European Economic Area, to align themselves with this Council Decision, adopted on 20 July 2023.

This Decision established a new sanctions framework in view of Iran’s military support to Russia, which prohibits the export from the EU to Iran of components used in the development and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). It also provides for a travel ban and asset freeze measures that could be imposed against persons responsible for supporting or involved in Iran’s UAV programme.

These countries will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

“The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it,” says a statement by the High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the EU.

Find out more

Press release